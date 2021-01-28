CHESAPEAKE, Ohio -- Maddie Ward was the difference maker in Chesapeake's 48-24 victory over New Boston in girls high school basketball on Wednesday.
Ward scored 15 points to lead the Panthers, who lost their season opener to the Tigers 57-52 when Ward missed the game with an illness.
Ward, a senior, scored eight points in the first quarter as Chesapeake (11-6) took a 15-8 lead it extended to 25-14 by halftime. A 23-10 run in the third period allowed the Panthers to put the game out of reach.
Blake Anderson scored 10 points for Chesapeake. Kenzie Whitley paced New Boston (7-8) with 15 points.
NEW BOSTON 8 6 7 3 -- 24: Cad. Williams 0, Easter 5, Whitley 15, O'Rourke 0, Williams 4.
CHESAPEAKE 15 10 9 14 -- 48: Pauley 5, Anderson 10, McComas 3, Ward 15, Duncan 7, Conley 8.
BOYD COUNTY 57, PIKEVILLE 53: Harley Paynter scored 15 points as the Lions beat the host Panthers for the second time in four days.
Boyd County (5-0) defeated Pikeville 81-58 last week.
Audrey Biggs backed Paynter with 13 points and Hannah Roberts added 12 points. Trinity Rowe led the Panthers with 19 points. MacKenzie Maynard scored 11.
BOYD COUNTY 18 13 12 14 -- 57: Paynter 15, Biggs 13, Roberts 11, Whitmore 3, Caldwell 6, Rucker 8,
PIKEVILLE 10 12 18 13 -- 53: Rowe 19, Ratliff 4, Maynard 11, Whited 8, Theiss 7, Hall 4.
MEIGS 65, EASTERN-MEIGS 56: The Marauders (6-7) bolted to a 14-point lead and rolled to a victory over the Eagles (3-14) in Pomeroy, Ohio.
Mallory Hawley led Meigs with 29 points. Rylee Lisle chipped in 13 points. Erica Durst scored 24 points, Juli Durst 17 and Sarah Reynolds 10 for Eastern.
EASTERN-MEIGS 8 16 19 13 -- 56: E. Durst 24, J. Durst 17, Reynolds 10, Parker 5.
MEIGS 22 14 11 18 -- 65: Hawley 29, Lisle 13, Wright 6, Smith 6, Musser 5, Mahr 4, H. Durst 2.
Boys
BOYD COUNTY 55, EAST RIDGE 47: The Lions outscored the Warriors 17-9 in the fourth quarter to win in Lick Creek, Kentucky.
Rheyce Deboard scored 13 points for Boyd County (8-2), which won its seventh game in a row. Austin Gibbs scored 12 points and Dawson Meade 10. Eli Sykes scored 16 points for East Ridge (4-3).
BOYD COUNTY 9 15 14 17 — 55: Meade 10, Webb 7, Ellis 5, Deboard 13, Gibbs 12, McNeil 3, Walter 5.
EAST RIDGE 7 20 11 9 — 47: I. Woods 9, Stanley 5, Damron 7, Rose 8, Sykes 16, J. Mills 2, Potter 0.
ASHLAND 90, ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 37: Cole Villers scored 22 points to lead the Tomcats (6-1) past the visiting Royals in Anderson Gym.
Sean Marcum scored 15 points, Colin Porter 13 and Hunter Gillum 10 for Ashland. Luke Larsen led Rose Hill Christian with 11 points.
ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 11 12 7 7 -- 37: Akers 7, L. Pennington 0, C. Pennington 7, Larsen 11, Coleman 4, VanHoose 4, Justice 4.
ASHLAND 27 21 29 13 -- 90: Sellars 9, Villers 22, Marcum 15, Porter 13, Gillum 10, Carter 3, Ashby 2, Adkins 3, Freize 7, Davis 6.
SWIMMING: Portsmouth Notre Dame won the boys and girls titles in the Scioto County swim championships Wednesday at Shawnee State University.
The Titans boys totaled 90 points, Northwest was second with 61 points, followed by Portsmouth West with 51, Portsmouth with 48 and Wheelersburg with 44. Notre Dame's girls finished with 105 points. Wheelersburg was second with 72 points, followed by Portsmouth West with 47, Northwest with 38 and Portsmouth with 6.
SCHEDULE CHANGES: Ashland's boys basketball team picked up a game at 5:30 p.m., Saturday at Bowling Green.
Games postponed on Thursday included Portsmouth at Ironton boys, and Lucasville Valley at Raceland girls. Ironton St. Joe at Symmes Valley girls have rescheduled a game for 11 a.m., Feb. 6.