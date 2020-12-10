HUNTINGTON — Memories poured in as the news of Carl Ward’s death reached those who knew him.
As great a coach as he was, having led Ceredo-Kenova High School to 10 state football championships, two boys basketball titles and one track and field crown, most of the words people shared were of how much Ward meant off the field, court and track.
Former players and assistants for Ward shared warm memories of him.
“So many of us boys that had the privilege of playing for him are better today for having that honor,” said former Wonders’ player Jeff Mannon.
Former C-K and Marshall University football player Dave Lucas, who went on to become an Ohio hall of fame coach at Coal Grove, said Ward was the reason he went to college, became a coach and was successful.
Former C-K player David Riedel praised Ward.
“The greatest coach in West Virginia,” Riedel said. “If you played for him, he made you better. He was hard, but fair. He turned boys into men.”
Former Wonders player and Ward assistant Rick Chaffin wrote a book on Ward. He said he smiles when he thinks of Ward and top assistant Dale Craycraft, who died in 2002, together in heaven.
“They teamed up for a long time,” Chaffin said. “Now they’re back together.”
Even arch rivals fondly remembered Ward.
“I remember after my basketball team had won a game, (Ward) talking to me on the court and referring to me as coach,” said former Buffalo-Wayne and current Wayne basketball coach Sam Cochenour. “That was the greatest compliment I could have received and getting it from him was my greatest honor. He was such a great person and will always be the best coach this Tri-State region has ever had and will ever have. It didn’t matter if you played for him or not, he would help you.”
Former Marshall University football player Jason Wellman, who played football and basketball at Buffalo-Wayne said Ward meant a great deal to him.
“He built a legendary football program that remains the cornerstone of pride in Ceredo-Kenova, but more importantly, coach Ward was a great man,” Wellman said. “His players always spoke about how much they loved him and appreciated the way he coached them. Although I didn’t play for him, I’m thankful I knew him. He made a huge impact on my life.”
Former Vinson High and Marshall University basketball player Josh Perkey said he was Ward’s biggest fan, despite playing for the Wonders’ biggest rival.
“He had his way, but most importantly he had his expectations of what young men needed to do to become grown men,” Perkey said. “On the gridiron, on the weight room, in the class room, in the community, in life.”
Todd Maynard played at Spring Valley, a consolidation of C-K, Buffalo-Wayne and Vinson, and said he cherishes the memories of Ward visiting the Timberwolves.
“We knew he was legendary and enjoyed having him around,” Maynard said.
Former Spring Valley football star Doug Nester, an offensive lineman at Virginia Tech, said he will miss Ward.
“This truly breaks my heart,” Nester said. “He did so much for our community. He will be missed.”
Buffalo graduate and former Wayne County News sports editor Randy Payton, now the sports information director at the University of Rio Grande, said he didn’t like Ward at first because the Wonders often beat the Bisons.
“That all changed, though, after I got to know the man, once I started working at the Wayne County News,” Payton said. “I saw the person that his former players and most everyone in the C-K community respected and loved.”
Ward never married, but hundreds of boys considered him a father figure, and not just those who played for him. Former Buffalo-Wayne boys basketball coach Jody Burgess said Ward did so much good that people never saw.
“Unknown to many, Carl Ward helped fund many band members on their way to their many national parade adventures,” Burgess said. “He fathered and influenced many of his players throughout their lives.”
“I did my student teaching under coach in the fall of 1976,” said Rob Crowder of Hilton Head, South Carolina. “He definitely could get his point across without cursing or belittling. He was ahead of his time in many ways and has nothing but respect from me.”
Crowder was one of several mourners to mention Ward’s strong Christian faith. They said he lived what he learned in church.
Ward’s funeral will be private because of COVID-19 concerns, but a memorial service is being planned for June 13, his birthday.