CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Maddie Ward probably has enough experience to skip some of her medical classes in college.
The Chesapeake High School senior girls basketball star plans to major in biology with an eye toward pre-med, a major inspired by those who helped her during a considerable injury history. Two concussions, one that sidelined her for three months, a torn calf muscle, damaged knee ligament and torn ankle ligament are some of the obstacles the 5-foot-10 standout has overcome the last five years.
Ward has played herself into a college prospect, averaging 22 points and 11 rebounds per game this season after averaging 13.8 points and 9.8 rebounds per contest last season. She has offers from Centre College and Salem University. Once Salem offered, several more schools began contacting Ward.
“I’m personally relieved about them contacting me,” said Ward, who enjoys playing golf in her spare time. “I hope to make a decision soon.”
Ward brings ball handling, scoring and rebounding, as well as leadership and stellar academics. She also stars off the court, tutoring students and volunteering at the Chesapeake Community Center.
Ward credited several people her basketball prowess, including father and mother Josh and Stephanie Ward.
“They’ve been a huge help, taking me to the gym at 7 in the morning before I could drive so I could put up some shots,” Maddie Ward said. “They drove me hours away to camps. They’ve done so much for me.”
Ward said others who have helped her include Panther coach Chris Ball, former Chesapeake all-stater Gage Rhoades and his brother Chris Lovely, as well as former CHS standout and Ironton coach Mark Lafon.
“Gage has really helped me with speed and ball handling,” Ward said. “Chris has helped me since I was a wee little kid. Mark Lafon has been like a second father figure to me.”
Ball said Ward has worked hard to develop as a player and that she is invaluable.
Last week, Ward scored 26 points, grabbed nine rebounds, blocked two shots and made a steal as Chesapeake defeated Ironton 45-34. The triumph was the first for the Panthers over the Fighting Tigers since Ward has been in high school.
A 75-38 loss to defending Ohio Valley Conference champion Coal Grove on Thursday brought the Panthers back to earth, but Ward said she’s confident Chesapeake can compete with the Hornets and league-leading Fairland for the league title.
“Coal Grove played really well and we didn’t,” Ward said. “It was a rough game for us. We are a very determined team, though, and I think we have a decent change to at least tie for the OVC. That means we have to beat Fairland and Coal Grove and that’s rough, but I think we can do it.”
Chesapeake plays at Fairland at 7:30 p.m. Monday.