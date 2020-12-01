PEDRO, Ohio — Maddie Ward scored 21 points and snared 13 rebounds to lead Chesapeake to a 51-36 victory over host Rock Hill Monday in girls high school basketball.
The Panthers (1-0 overall, 1-0 Ohio Valley Conference) led 23-18 at halftime and pulled away in the second half.
Emily Duncan scored 14 points, 10 in the fourth quarter, for Chesapeake, which plays at 1 p.m. Saturday at New Boston. Blake Anderson scored 11.
Cigi Pancake led the Redwomen (1-2, 0-1) with 14 points. Hadyn Bailey scored 10.
“They are a really good team,” Bailey said. “Maddie Ward is a great player and she showed up.”
Free throws were a major factor in the game, as the Panthers made 17 of 29, while Rock Hill hit six of 21.
Rock Hill plays at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Ironton.
CHESAPEAKE 9 14 11 16 — 51: Pauley 3, Isaacs 2, Anderson 11, Ward 21, Duncan 14.
ROCK HILL 6 12 7 11 — 36: Matney 3, H. Bailey 10, Scott 3, Clark 2, Easterling 1, Pancake 14, Hanshaw 3.
WHEELERSBURG 65, LUCASVILLE VALLEY 27: Alaina Kenney scored 15 points to help the Pirates clobber the Indians in a Southern Ohio Conference game.
Kaylee Darnell scored 13 for Wheelersburg, which visits Portsmouth West at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
GALLIA ACADEMY 35, IRONTON 32: The Blue Angels held the Fighting Tigers scoreless in overtime to post a victory in an OVC game in Centenary, Ohio.
Chanee Cremeens scored two points and Asia Griffin one in overtime as Gallia Academy (1-0, 1-0) rallied to win against an Ironton team without three injured players and one in quarantine. Maddy Petro led the Blue Angels, who came back from an 11-3 deficit, with 16 points. Ten of those points came in the third quarter when Gallia Academy pulled within 25-23.
Evan Williams scored 17 points for the Tigers (0-2, 0-1), who entertain Rock Hill at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Gallia Academy visits Coal Grove at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
GALLIA ACADEMY 3 10 10 9 3 — 35: Cremeens 2, Griffin 5, Petro 16, Wilcoxen 4, Reed 4, Hammons 4, Truance 0.
IRONTON 11 7 7 7 0 — 32: Lackey 4, Cecil 1, Arden 3, Morgan 7, Williams 17, Patterson 0.
POSTPONEMENTS: South Point’s girls game at Portsmouth Monday was postponed until Dec. 19. Portsmouth’s girls game at Chesapeake scheduled for Thursday has been postponed.
Other postponements Monday included Western-Pike at Symmes Valley, Eastern-Pike at Northwest and Minford at Oak Hill.