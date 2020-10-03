PEDRO, Ohio — Max Ward completed 12 of 15 passes for 184 yards and three touchdowns to help Fairland clobber Rock Hill 42-6 Friday night in high school football.
Gavin Hunt caught four passes for 68 yards and two touchdowns and also returned a fumble for a score as the Dragons finished the regular season 5-1 overall and in the Ohio Valley Conference.
Ward connected with Hunt on a 5-yard TD pass on the first drive of the night. Emma Marshall’s extra point gave Fairland a 7-0 lead. On their next possession, Ward threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to J.D. Brumfield for a 14-0 lead.
The air assault continued in the second quarter as Ward hit Hunt on a post pattern for a 49-yard scoring strike, making it 21-0, then completed a 2-yard TD pass to Zander Schmidt. Hunt followed with a 50-yard fumble return for a touchdown on the last play of the half to send the Dragons into halftime with a 35-0 lead. Tevin Taylor scored on a 46-yard run with 3:40 remaining in the third quarter to make it 42-0.
Hunter Blagg put Rock Hill on the board with a 3-yard touchdown run with 8:31 left in the game.
Taylor and Blagg tied for rushing honors, each with 56 yards. Hunt caught four passes for 68 yards.
Rock Hill (2-4, 2-4) returns to action at 7 p.m. Saturday when it plays host to Crooksville (2-3) in the first round of the Division VI, Region 23 playoffs. The winner visits Fairland, which drew a bye in the first round, at 7 p.m. Oct. 17.
FAIRLAND 14 21 7 0 — 42
ROCK HILL 0 0 0 6 — 6
F — Hunt 5 pass from Ward (Marshall kick)
F — Brumfield 19 pass from Ward (Marshall kick)
F — Hunt 49 pass from Ward (Marshall kick)
F — Schmidt 2 pass from Ward (Marshall kick)
F — Hunt 50 fumble return (Marshall kick)
F — Taylor 46 run (Marshall kick)
RH — Blagg 3 run (run failed)
NORTHWEST 10, SYMMES VALLEY 8: The Mohawks won a controversial victory over the Vikings in the Southern Ohio Conference Division I championship game in Willow Wood, Ohio.
Dakota Secrest kicked a 24-yard field goal with 1:24 left in the game to give Northwest the win. The kick, however, was a second opportunity for Secrest, whose first attempt was blocked. Officials, though, ruled that an inadvertent whistle had stopped the play before the block, allowing Secrest another try.
Josh Ferguson gave Symmes Valley (4-2 overall, 3-2 SOC) an 8-0 lead when he ran 19 yards for a touchdown and added the conversion run with 2:18 left in the first quarter. Northwest (5-1, 5-0) pulled within 8-7 when Wyatt Brackman, who ran 22 times for 143 yards, scored on a 4-yard run and Secrest kicked the extra point with 1:24 remaining in the third quarter.
The Vikings return to the field at 7 p.m. Saturday at home against Southeastern (1-5) in the opening round of the Division VI, Region 23 playoffs. Northwest entertains Portsmouth (1-5) at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Division V, Region 19 playoffs.
NORTHWEST 0 0 7 3 — 10
SYMMES VALLEY 8 0 0 0 — 8
SV — Ferguson 19 run (Ferguson run)
N — Brackman 4 run (Secrest kick)
N — Secrest FG 24
GALLIA ACADEMY 18, PORTSMOUTH 12: The Blue Devils (5-1 overall, 4-1 OVC) survived a scare from the Trojans (1-5, 1-5) in overtime at the Trojan Coliseum.
James Armstrong’s 8-yard touchdown run in overtime was the difference. Armstrong scored earlier on a 24-yard pass from Noah Vanco to give Gallia Academy a 6-0 lead in the second quarter.
Portsmouth tied it with 5:20 left in the third quarter on a 1-yard TD pass from Drew Roe to Chris Duff. The Trojans took a 12-6 lead when Roe hit Amare Johnson with a 10-yard touchdown pass at 8:30 of the third quarter.
Armstrong tied with with a 16-yard touchdown run with 6:37 left in regulation.
Armstrong finished with 185 yards and three TDs on 22 carries. Vanco completed 11 of 19 passes for 12 yards. Roe led Portsmouth by completing 23 of 36 passes for 197 yards and two scores.
The Trojans play at Northwest (5-1) at 7 p.m. Saturday in the first round of the Division V, Region 19 playoffs. The Blue Devils received a bye in the Division IV, Region 15 playoffs and return to the field at 7 p.m. Oct. 17 vs. the winner of Saturday’s first-round game featuring Vinton County (3-3) at Belmont Union (1-5).
TRIMBLE 66, SOUTH GALLIA 0: The Tomcats (6-0 overall, 5-0 Tri-Valley Conference) clinched their third consecutive TVC Hocking Division title with a rout in Mercerville, Ohio.
Bryce Downs’ 65-yard touchdown run 12 seconds into the game gave Trimble all the points it needed. Tabor Lackey completed 3 of 4 passes for 87 yards and three TDs.
The Rebels (0-5, 0-5) return to the field at 7 p.m. Friday against River Valley in a regular-season game, as both squads opted out of the playoffs.
FEDERAL HOCKING 12, HANNAN 6: Elijah Lucas ran for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to rally the Lancers (2-2) past the Wildcats (0-2) in Ashton, West Virginia.
Dylan Starkey’s 10-yard run on the final play of the first half gave Hannan a 6-0 lead. Lucas, though, scored on a 5-yard run with 10:40 left in the game, then added the game winner on a 57-yard jaunt with 5:03 remaining. Lucas finished with 232 yards on 28 carries. Anthony Hamilton rushed 15 times for 113 yards for the Wildcats, who play at Sherman at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
FAIRMONT SENIOR 59, WINFIELD 28: Gage Michael threw for five touchdowns and ran for one as the Polar Bears (2-2) rolled by the host Generals (0-1).
Michael threw TD passes ofr 25, 60, 16, 28 and 68 yards, then added a 26-yard TD run as Fairmont Senior built a 41-7 halftime lead. He finished 9 for 12 for 208 yards. ALex Brophy caught three passes, all for touchdowns, for 153 yards. John Covert led Winfield with 71 yards on 19 carries.
BUFFALO 38, TYLER CONSOLIDATED 8: Jackson England’s 54-yard touchdown pass to Dalton Jones on the second play of the game sparked the Bison (2-0) to a triumph over the visiting Knights (2-3).
England completed 8 of 15 passes for 169 yards and rushed for 79 yards. Chase Lovejoy added 93 yards on 14 carries.
RUSSELL 32, SIMON KENTON 31: Charlie Jachimczuk threw a 2-point conversion pass to Ethan Osborne in overtime to lift the Red Devils (4-0) to a win over the Pioneers (2-2) in Flatwoods, Kentucky.
Nathan Conley led Russell with 90 yards rushing, caught a 20-yard TD pass in overtime and intercepted a pass. Jachimczuk completed 7 of 13 passes for 180 yards. Jayden Lawson led Simon Kenton with 112 yards on 26 carries.
BOYD COUNTY 41, FAIRVIEW 6: Carter Stephens rushed for 119 yards and one touchdown on five carries and returned a fumbled 34 yards for a score as the Lions (3-1) pummeled the Eagles (1-2) in Cannonsburg, Kentucky.
Logan Staten threw two touchdown passes and ran for another for the Lions. Tanner Johnson was 11 of 19 for 117 yards and one touchdown, with two interceptions for Fairview.
BLUEFIELD 46, POINT PLEASANT 28: The host Beavers (4-0) raced to a 25-0 lead and rolled over the Big Blacks (1-2) at Mitchell Stadium.
Carson
Deeb completed 19 of 25 passes for 315 yards and four touchdowns for Bluefield. Juwaun Green caught seven passes for 132 yards. Jacorian Green added six receptions for 117 yards. Jaeon Flack ran for 120 yards on seven attempts.
Hunter Bush led Point Pleasant with 120 rushing yards on 20 carries. He also completed 18 of 23 passes for 148 yards.
RACELAND NEEDS A GAME: Raceland football is searching for an opponent Friday or Saturday to replace Betsy Layne, which had to cancel because the program is in quarantine after a positive COVID-19 test from the Bobcats cheerleading squad.