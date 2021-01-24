CENTENARY, Ohio -- Maddie Ward scored 13 points, seven in the decisive fourth quarter, to help Chesapeake pull away for a 37-30 victory over Gallia Academy Saturday in girls high school basketball.
The Panthers led 24-23 entering the final period and outscored the Blue Angels 13-7, making 10 of 11 free throws down the stretch.
Blake Anderson scored 11 points for Chesapeake, which visits Fairland at 7 p.m. Monday. Preslee Reed paced Gallia Academy with 13 points.
CHESAPEAKE 10 8 6 13 -- 37: Pauley 0, Anderson 11, McComas 2, Ward 13, Duncan 9, Conley 2.
GALLIA ACADEMY 7 6 10 7 -- 30: Cremeens 4, Petro 4, Wilcoxon 2, Reed 13, Hammons 4, Truance 3.
ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 58, MAGOFFIN COUNTY 34: Gabby Karle scored 17 points, pulled down nine rebounds and handed out seven assists as the Royals toppled the Hornets (1-2).
Baylee Trimble scored 20 points and snatched eight rebounds for Rose Hill Christian (6-4), which entertains Ironton St. Joe at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
BOYD COUNTY 81, PIKEVILLE 58: The Lions jumped to a 17-0 lead and rolled to a win over the Panthers in the Boyd County Roundball Classic in Summit, Kentucky.
Bailey Rucker paced the Lions (4-0) with 21 points. Harley Paynter scored 17 and Audrey Biggs and Hannah Roberts 13 each. Biggs also snagged 11 rebounds. Kenzie Maynard led Pikeville (6-2) with 18 points. Trinity Rowe scored 12 and Kylie Hall 10.
PIKEVILLE 11 14 22 11 -- 58: Ratliff 8, Rowe 12, Whited 8, Maynard 18, Hall 10, Jackson 0, Theiss 2, Atkins 0, Hall 0.
BOYD COUNTY 27 17 16 21 -- 81: Whitmore 7, Rucker 21, Paynter 17, Biggs 13, Roberts 13, Caldwell 8, Stewart 0, Woods 0, Neese 0, Opell 0, Jordan 2.
JACKSON 35, SOUTH POINT 29: Kenzie Davis scored 17 points to lead the Ironwomen (7-10) to a triumph over the host Pointers (5-7).
Karmen Bruton paced South Point, which plays host to Rock Hill on Monday, with 15 points.
JACKSON 10 6 8 11 -- 35: Carpenter 8, Davis 17, Evans 0, Hughes 3, Walburn 4, Webb 3, Metzler 0, Elliott 0.
SOUTH POINT 6 6 11 6 -- 29: Ermalovich 0, Hall 6, Roach 0, Mitchell 8, Hopkins 0, Bruton 15, Staley 0.
WHEELERSBURG 53, McAULEY 52: Kaylee Darnell scored 22 points as the Pirates edged the Wolves.
Alaina Keeney scored 11 points for Wheelersburg (11-1).
SYMMES VALLEY 51, SCIOTOVILLE EAST 33: After a two-week layoff, the Vikings rallied to defeat the Tartans in Willow Wood, Ohio.
Sciotoville East (0-9 overall, 0-7 Southern Ohio Conference) led 16-12 after one quarter, but Symmes Valley (7-5, 6-1) used a 15-6 second-quarter run to take a lead it never relinquished.
Freshman Morgan Lyons scored 17 points for the Vikings. Grace Smith led Sciotoville East with 15 points.
SCIOTOVILLE EAST 16 6 6 5 -- 33: Pelfrey 0, Dingess 3, Robinson 2, Monk 0, F. Smith 4, G. Smith 15, Conley 4, Caldwell 5.
SYMMES VALLEY 12 15 17 6 -- 51: Malone 8, Lyons 17, Ellison 6, Casteel 0, Simpson 8, Cade 0, Thompson 6, Gordon 2, Gothard 0, Klaiber 2, Ross 0.
Boys
SYMMES VALLEY 56, ROCK HILL 38: Luke Leith scored 14 points in the fourth quarter as the Vikings (5-7) pulled away from the Redmen (0-9) in Willow Wood, Ohio.
Leith finished with 26 points and 12 rebounds. Eli Patterson scored 12 points for Symmes Valley, which plays at Ironton St. Joe on Friday. Owen Hankins led Rock Hill, which entertains Portsmouth on Tuesday, with 17 points.
ROCK HILL 2 8 17 11 -- 38: Doddridge 5, Hankins 17, Murphy 0, Adams 3, Day 0, Malone 8, Schwab 0, Smith 5.
SYMMES VALLEY 15 6 13 22 -- 56: Brammer 0, Leith 26, Ferguson 4, Webb 4, Scherer 2, Patterson 12, Justice 4, Walsh 4.
WHEELERSBURG 66, SOUTH POINT 44: The Pirates, ranked 16th in Ohio Division III, outscored the visiting Pointers in each quarter Saturday to improve to 14-0.
Carter McCorkle led Wheelersburg with 23 points and Matthew Miller 20. Nakyan Turner and Mason Kazee each scored 12 points for South Point.
SOUTH POINT 7 15 13 9 -- 44: Turner 12, Ermalovich 0, Jackson 0, Kazee 12, Webb 9, Pegram 8, Dornon 2.
WHEELERSBURG 14 18 18 16 -- 66: Jolly 3, Schwamburger 0, Miller 20, Swords 3, Lawson 1, McCorkle 23, Truitt 9, Adkins 2, Rose 0., McKenzie 0, Sanderlin 5.
GALLIA ACADEMY 51, IRONTON 46: The Blue Devils (4-6 overall, 2-5 Ohio Valley Conference) never trailed in a triumph over the Fighting Tigers (3-3, 3-3) at the Conley Center.
Gallia Academy broke a 36-36 tie with a 9-4 run to start the fourth quarter, during which Bordy Fellure scored eight of his game-high 14 points. Cooper Davis, Isaac Clary and Kenyon Franklin scored 11 points apiece. Landon Wilson and Aaron Masters led Ironton with 13 points each.
GALLIA ACADEMY 14 13 9 15 -- 51: Fellure 14, Davis 10, Clary 10, Franklin 10, Phillips 5, Walter 2.
IRONTON 8 12 16 8 -- 46: Wilson 13, Masters 13, Barnes 8, York 6, Vance 4, Porter 2.
BOYD COUNTY 72, MONTGOMERY COUNTY 67: The Lions built a 59-39 lead and survived a 26-2 run by the Indians to win in the Boyd County Roundball Classic.
Austin Gibbs led the Lions with 15 points, Carson Webb and Graden McNeil each scored 13 and Rheyce Deboard 10. Freshman Cole Hicks made a late 3-pointer to secure the victory. Ricky Lovette led Montgomery County with 31 points.
MEIGS 57, WELLSTON 50: The Marauders didn't lead until Brayden Stanley made a 3-point shot with 24 seconds remaining to start a 9-0 run.
Coulter Cleland scored 16 points to pace Meigs (4-6 overall, 3-2 Tri-Valley Conference). Cyan Ervin led the host Rockets (4-6, 0-5) with 20 points. Evan Brown scored 10.
MEIGS 4 15 16 22 -- 57: Cleland 16, Harrison 9, Stanley 8, Dodson 8, Burnem 7, Hoover 4, Stewart 3, Roberts 2.
WELLSTON 13 13 15 9 -- 50: Ervin 20, Brown 10, Harmon 4, Kemp 4, Smith 8, Riley 2, Wilbur 2.