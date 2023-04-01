The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

MU baseball icon blox

Louisiana-Monroe's Carson Jones had just been thrown out attempting to steal second base in a 3-3 tie with Marshall in the bottom of the 11th inning on Saturday, which opened the door for Shawn Weatherbee to be the hero. 

He was, bouncing a two-out solo home run off the scoreboard in left-center field to give the Warhawks a 4-3 walk-off win, their first in eight Sun Belt Conference games this season.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you