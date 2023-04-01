Louisiana-Monroe's Carson Jones had just been thrown out attempting to steal second base in a 3-3 tie with Marshall in the bottom of the 11th inning on Saturday, which opened the door for Shawn Weatherbee to be the hero.
He was, bouncing a two-out solo home run off the scoreboard in left-center field to give the Warhawks a 4-3 walk-off win, their first in eight Sun Belt Conference games this season.
That sets up a Sunday rubber match in the three-game series.
It was also the first win for ULM after trailing beyond the sixth inning as the Warhawks moved to 10-18 overall and 1-7 in league play. The loss drops the Herd back to an even 12-12 record with a 3-5 mark in Sun Belt play.
It was the second long ball of the day for ULM, following Riley Davis' solo homer in the first inning to give the Warhawks an early lead before Marshall jumped ahead in the second inning.
Gio Ferraro got the scoring started for the Herd with the first of two home runs on the day. His first gave the Herd a 1-0 lead that was added to when Kebler Peralta singled to score Chris Noble later in the inning.
Ferraro's second homer broke a 2-2 tie in the top of the fourth inning and gave Marshall a 3-2 lead. It lasted until Zack Floyd's sacrifice bunt scored Kade Dupont to bring things level in the eighth.
The Herd left Peralta, who represented the go-ahead run at the time, stranded at second base in the top of the ninth inning. Marshall was retired in order in the 10th and 11th innings.
ULM left a pair of runners in scoring position in the bottom of the 10th, but failed to bring the winning run across at that point. Despite Jake Haggard's best effort to come home on a fielder's choice ground ball, he was called out at the plate.
The third and final game of the series is scheduled to be played Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, moved up two hours from its original time. The game will be streamed on ESPN+. A win would give Marshall its first Sun Belt Conference series victory.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
