HUNTINGTON — Sam Warner of Hurricane, West Virginia, and Reece Barnitz of Proctorville, Ohio, won the 2nd Juneteenth Race for Equality 5K Saturday afternoon.
Warner, 17 and a rising senior at Hurricane High School, finished in 18:44.9 to take the overall championship. Jacob Turley, 29, of Huntington was second in 19:08.0. Jacob Massie, 29, of Huntington was third in 19:21.4, followed in the top five by Sherwin Miller, 25, of Summersville, West Virginia, in 20:38.5 and Barnitz in the top five.
Barnitz, 17 and a rising senior at Fairland High School, ran a personal best 20:53.0 to win the women’s division. Emma Valle, 22 of Huntington, was second in 21:50.0.
Anna Davis, 17 of Ironton, was third in 22:22.3, followed in the top five by Jesse Archer, 45 of Marietta, Ohio, in 25:17.0 and Isabella Hess, 15, of Huntington, in 26:04.0. The race featured 77 runners, 49 in the women’s division.
Molly Fowler, 34, won the dog-walking race in 54:10.4. Cynthia Keith, 51, took the stroller championship in 50:56.9.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
