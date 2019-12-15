ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The last athlete to come from Cincinnati to our area and draw rave reviews was Johnny Bench in October as part of the Marshall Artists Series.
Caden Warner, who moved to Huntington from Cincinnati, scored 39 points to lead Huntington St. Joe to a 79-57 victory over Tolsia in the Big E Classic high school basketball showcase Saturday at Fairland High School’s Carl York Center.
“He’s a good player,” Irish coach Ryan Taylor said of Warner. “He lived here to live with his dad. He played a good game.”
Jaylen Motley scored 13 for the Irish (3-0), who trailed at 2-0 but never again after Mekki Barlow gave them a 4-2 lead at 7:01 of the first quarter.
Kyler Ferguson grabbed 10 rebounds for Huntington St. Joe.
Rob Cantrell scored 20 for the Rebels (2-1).
CHESAPEAKE 81, ATHENS 61: The Panthers’ defense was breathtaking — literally.
Chesapeake’s fast-paced offense and quick-and-handsy defense was too much for the Bulldogs. The Panthers (4-0) forced 23 turnovers and turned most to points, never trailing and leading by as many as 23.
Chesapeake led 34-26 at halftime, but pulled away in the third quarter to forge ahead 56-41. Athens was within 53-41 after a Reece Wallace basket with 56 seconds left in the third quarter, but the Panthers uses a 10-0 run to put the game away.
“We started slow, but came on in the second half,” Chesapeake coach Ryan Davis said.
Josh Cox led Chesapeake with 22 points. Levi Blankenship scored 18 and Nathan Cox and Trent Dearth added 13 each.
Isaiah Butcher paced the Bulldogs (3-2) with 17 points. Brayden Markins scored 14 and Brayden Whiting 13.
CHESAPEAKE 12 22 22 22 — 78: Grim 8, Cox 13, Blankenship 18, Caldwell 5, Jackson 3, Dearth 13, Cox 21, Taylor 2.
ATHENS 12 14 15 20 — 61: Butcher 17, Markins 14, Wallace 6, Whiting 13, Cornwell 5, Moore 3, Matters 3.
FAIRLAND 61, SOUTH WEBSTER 51: The Dragons (4-0) built an 18-point lead twice — early and late — and held off the Jeeps (1-5).
Clayton Thomas scored 18 points for Fairland. Jacob Polcyn scored 17, Aiden Porter 12 and Gavin Hunt 10.
Brayden Bockway scored 16 and Devyn Coriell 15 for South Webster, which trailed 22-9 at the end of the first quarter and 27-9 in the second period. The Jeeps pulled within 41-25 after a Bockway 3-pointer with 5:54 left in the game, but Fairland scored 12 of the next 14 to pull away.
The Dragons led 59-41 with 46 seconds remaining.
Fairland returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Portsmouth.
SOUTH WEBSTER 9 6 12 24 — 51: Zimmerman 7, Ruth 4, Smith 5, Coriell 15, Bockway 16, Blizzard 2, Collins 2.
FAIRLAND 22 5 11 23 — 61: Polcyn 17, Porter 12, Thomas 18, Hunt 10, Taylor 2, Thacker 2.
The Dragons and Jeeps played the late game in the Big E Classic.
Girls
WARREN 51, FAIRLAND 23: The Dragons (2-3) scored the first two points and the Warriors (5-1) the next 21.
Fairland (2-3) forced 18 turnovers, committed 28. Emma Marshall led the Dragons with six points.
Sommer Saboley paced Warren (5-1) with 13 points. Abbie Smith scored 12.
WARREN 17 12 16 6 — 51: Smith 12, Burdiss 2, Ford 8, Saboley 13, Grayson 2, Banks 9, Frazee 3, Ryan 2.
FAIRLAND 2 5 6 10 — 23: Marshall 6, Roland 2, Brumfield 3, Hinkle 2, Stone 3, Judge 4, Howard 1, Orsbon 2.