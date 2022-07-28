CENTENARY, Ohio — Gallia Academy's new baseball coach certainly has the pedigree for the job.
Ty Warnimont is the new head man of the Blue Devils. The son of Brad Warnimont, head coach at the University of Rio Grande the last 18 seasons, the younger Warnimont grew up with baseball.
"I'm very excited for this opportunity and very eager to get to work," Ty Warnimont said. "I hop you're ready for the ride of our lives."
Warnimont replaced Justin Bailey, who led Gallia Academy to a 15-8 record, including a 12-3 mark and second-place finish in the Ohio Valley Conference, last season.
Warnimont played for the Blue Devils and graduated in 2014 before going on to play one season at Union University in Jackson, Tennessee, before finishing his career at Rio Grande, where he was an outfielder. In three seasons and 132 games, Warnimont hit one home run, drove in 42 runs and batted .268.
"I would like to thank the administration, my family and all the coaches over the years who have led me to this point."
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
