LEXINGTON, Ky. -- In his white uniform with a blue "21" running the court at Rupp Arena, Chappelle Whitney evoked memories of Jack Givens.

Friday, the Warren Central High School star played like the former University of Kentucky All-American who led the Wildcats to the 1978 national championship. A 6-foot-4 senior guard/forward, Whitney scored 20 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, made two steals, issued two assists and blocked one shot to help the Dragons defeat Ashland 64-48 in front of 13,085 spectators in the quarterfinals of the Kentucky boys state high school basketball tournament.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

