LEXINGTON, Ky. -- In his white uniform with a blue "21" running the court at Rupp Arena, Chappelle Whitney evoked memories of Jack Givens.
Friday, the Warren Central High School star played like the former University of Kentucky All-American who led the Wildcats to the 1978 national championship. A 6-foot-4 senior guard/forward, Whitney scored 20 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, made two steals, issued two assists and blocked one shot to help the Dragons defeat Ashland 64-48 in front of 13,085 spectators in the quarterfinals of the Kentucky boys state high school basketball tournament.
"He's a really good basketball player," Warren Central coach William Unseld said of Whitney. "We saw in that zone that the middle would be wide open. We wanted to put him there and let him play one-on-one with those guys. We also told him when the shot goes up he can get some offensive rebounds because they're not boxing out there."
Six of Whitney's rebounds were offensive. He made 6 of 13 shots from the floor and 8 of 10 from the free throw line. When the Tomcats pulled within 36-31 at 5:51 of the third quarter, Whitney blocked a shot to set up a basket by Malik Jefferson. Whitney followed one play later with a steal and basket to push the Dragons lead to 40-31.
"We didn't panic," Unseld said. "They made a run and cut it under 10 and we responded again. We've been here before with a veteran group that's won a lot of basketball games."
Runner-up in 2022, Warren Central (34-1) meets Woodford County (22-12) at 11 a.m. Saturday in the semifinals. The winner plays in the title game at 7 p.m.
Ashland hung tough throughout and led 9-8 after Zander Carter's 3-pointer at 5:24 of the first quarter. The Tomcats made five 3-point shots in the first half and trailed 34-27 at halftime. For the game, Ashland went 7 for 21 (33.3%) from 3-point range and 18 for 40 (45%) overall.
"To hold a team that shoots like that to 40 points is pretty good," Unseld said of his team's defense. "They shot it well today, but we made the plays when we needed to. You shoot like that, you're going to be in basketball games. They got plenty of open looks and made 3s off of those. We did a better job in the second half."
Ashland was within 40-34 after a Carter 3-pointer with 2:38 left in the third period, but Warren Central pulled away.
Tomcats interim coach Ryan Bonner said he was pleased with his team, which finished 23-12, competing with what he called "the best team here."
"I thought we hung in there," Bonner said. "We just had too many empty possessions. With a team that's that good and that talented, when you have empty possessions, they're going to make you pay."
Omari Glover scored 14 points and Kade Unseld 13 for the Dragons, a long, athletic team that outrebounded Ashland 26-17 and made 11 steals while committing merely nine turnovers.
Rheyce Deboard led the Tomcats with 21 points on 8-for-11 shooting. Carter chipped in 14 points.
