SEAMAN, Ohio -- Luke Garnett scored 26 points to lead Eastern-Brown to a 63-51 victory over Chesapeake in boys high school basketball in the Coach Dave Young Classic Saturday at North Adams High School.
The Warriors (7-3) built a 32-21 lead, only to see the Panthers (6-4) pull within 46-41. Eastern-Brown, though, made 7 of 11 free throws down the stretch to put the game away.
Trent Hundley scored 16 points for the Warriors. Christian Amburgey chipped in 12. Levi Blankenship paced Chesapeake with 29 points.
CHESAPEAKE 5 16 20 10 -- 51: Cox 0, Blankenship 29, Maynard 8, Shockley 0, Daniels 0, Henderson 0, Oldaker 6, Bragg 8.
EASTERN-BROWN 14 18 14 17 -- 63: Walkup 7, Garnett 26, Vaughn 0, Woollard 0, Young 0, Hoskins 2, Haupt 0, Mynatt 0, Haney 0, Jamison 0, Hundley 16, Amburgey 12.
COVENANT 50, IGNITE 47: Sam Roten celebrated his 18th birthday by scoring 20 points to lead the Eagles (3-7) past the Flames (5-3) in St. Albans, West Virginia. Roten also grabbed six rebounds, made two steals and blocked two shots. Tucker Lingenfelter scored 15 points. Avery Harper scored 16 points, Matthew Black 15 and Luke Lyle 10 for Ignite.
COVENANT 7 20 15 8 -- 50: Farley 6, Lingenfelter 15, Brown 2, Su.Roten 2, Sa. Roten 20, Helmstetler 0, Beilstein 1, Spaulding 4, Hagley 0.
IGNITE 13 8 10 16 -- 47: Black 15, Harper 16, Lyle 10, Dalton 4, Crichfield 2.
KNOX CENTRAL 89, LAWRENCE COUNTY 64: The Panthers outrebounded the Bulldogs 57-27 in winning in Owensboro, Kentucky. Jaevonte Turner led Knox Central (14-4) with 22 points and 15 rebounds. Blake Ledford scored 20 points. Gavin Chadwell scored 19 points and grabbed 17 rebounds. Cody Maynard led Lawrence County (15-3) with 20 points. Tyler Johnson scored 17 and Trenton Adkins 12.
Girls basketball
DIXIE HEIGHTS 68, BOYD COUNTY 46: The Colonels (14-3) outscored the Lions 29-7 in the third quarter to erase a three-point deficit and improve to 14-3. Madelyn Lawson led Dixie Heights with 19 points. Samantha Berman scored 16, Coralee Pelfrey 12 and Reese Smith 10. Audrey Biggs led Boyd County (9-4) with 15 points. Taylor Bartrum scored 12.
BISHOP BROSSART 49, ASHLAND 48: Lauren Macht scored 16 points and Olivia Lloyd 10 as the Mustangs (11-5) edged the Kittens (8-2) in the MLK Jr. Classic in Winchester, Kentucky. Mikayla Martin scored 18 points and Casey Wallenfeltz 10 for Ashland. Martin snatched 14 rebounds.
RACELAND 51, PIKE CENTRAL 46: Emma Broughton scored 15 points and Emma Picklesimer 13 as the Rams (5-13) defeated the Hawks (5-8) in the Pike Central Lady Hawk Two-Day Classic in Buckley's Creek, Kentucky. Emalie Tackett scored 11 and Kylea Weddington and Chloe Hannah 10 each for Pike Central.