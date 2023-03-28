ONA — Parkersburg might have thought it caught a break when freshman Drea Watts instead of ace Quinn Ballengee took to the pitching circle, especially after Madison Marks led off with a double.
The Big Reds learned the Knights’ No. 2 pitcher is about as effective as their No. 1. Watts, who throws 60 mph, struck out 13 batters in five innings of a one-hit 8-0 shutout Tuesday at Paul Adams Field.
Parkersburg struggled to catch up to Watts’ heater, but the right-hander’s off-speed pitches also were effective.
“Mostly my drop curve,” Watts said of what worked well for her.
The Big Reds (2-3) couldn’t escape Ballengee, however, as the junior shortstop went 3 for 4 with a home run, a double, four runs batted in, two runs scored and one stolen base.
“I thought it was foul, but it felt pretty good and I was watching it in the air,” Ballengee said of the screwball she pulled down the left-field line and over the fence to plate two runs in the third inning. “It felt good off the bat.”
Cabell Midland (4-1) scored four runs in the second inning. Sabrina Rose laid down a bunt that brought in Maggie Tatum. Ballengee followed with a double off the bottom of the center-field fence to drive in Rose and Ellie McCormill. Becca Conrad then singled home Ballengee.
In the third, McCormill walked, stole second and third, then scored on an error. Rose walked and Ballengee homered to make it 7-0. The Knights envoked the mercy rule in the fifth when Ballengee reached on an error and scored on a sacrifice fly by Conrad.
“We’re happy with that win,” Cabell Midland coach Herman Beckett said. “We had some strikeouts and some bunts we weren’t happy with, but other than that, they played a good ball game. Drea threw a real good ball game. We had some timely hits. I hope we can keep it going.”
Cabell Midland returns to action at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at home against Winfield (7-0). Parkersburg also plays at 5:30 Thursday, visiting John Marshall.
PARKERSBURG 000 00 — 0 1 2
CABELL MIDLAND 043 01 — 8 8 0
Holbert, Conley (2) and Roberts; Watts and Rose.
Hitting: (P) Marks 2B; (CM) Ballengee 3-4 HR 2B 4 RBI, Conrad 2 RBI, Bell 2B.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
