20230329-hds-cmsoftball.jpg
Cabell Midland pitcher Drea Watts warms up before the Knights’ high school softball game vs. Parkersburg Tuesday at Paul Adams Field in Ona.

 TIM STEPHENS | The Herald-Dispatch

ONA — Parkersburg might have thought it caught a break when freshman Drea Watts instead of ace Quinn Ballengee took to the pitching circle, especially after Madison Marks led off with a double.

The Big Reds learned the Knights’ No. 2 pitcher is about as effective as their No. 1. Watts, who throws 60 mph, struck out 13 batters in five innings of a one-hit 8-0 shutout Tuesday at Paul Adams Field.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

