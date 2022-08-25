ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Chance Thompson of Wayne won the high school boys individual title in the Fairland Early Bird 2-Miler Tuesday at Old Lock 27.
Thompson ran 10:54.03. His brother, Chace Thompson, placed second in 10:55.41.
Rock Hill won the boys championship with 42 points as Connor Blagg finished fourth, Sam Simpson fifth and Nixon Snavely sixth. Chillicothe was second with 54 points, followed by Wayne with 65, Fairland 86, East Carter 125, Russell 157, Ironton 191, Ashland 199 and Symmes Valley 268.
Coal Grove's Laura Hamm won the girls high school race in 12:32.03. Molly Dunlap of Fairland was second in 13:09.44. Chillicothe won the team title with 47 points. Russell was second with 71, followed by Ashland with 85, Fairland 113, Wayne 124, Rock Hill 129, Spring Valley 188, Ironton 200, East Carter 203 and Raceland 226.
Seth Hamm of Coal Grove was the middle school boys winner in 10:36.25. Fairland won the team championship. Laurel Johnson of Huntington ran 13:36.25 to take the girls title and help the Eagles win the team trophy.
Golf
CABELL MIDLAND WINS QUAD: Medalist Jack Michael shot 3-under-par 32 to help the Knights win a tournament at the Riverside Golf Course in Mason, West Virginia. Cabell Midland finished at 150, followed by Gallia Academy at 163, Wahama 165 and Ripley 192. Taylor Sargent shot 36, and Matthew Carney and Alex White each fired 41s for the Knights. The Blue Devils' Laith Hamid was second with a 34.
WINFIELD WINS CARDINAL: Jackson Woodburn shot 68 to win medalist honors and help the Generals capture the Cardinal Conference championship at the Big Bend Golf Course in Tornado, West Virginia. Winfield shot 296. Herbert Hoover was second at 311, ahead of Chapmanville at 354, Wayne 380 and Scott 527. Woodburn, Noah Sergeant, Sawyer Osborn and Max Bowen of Hoover, Andrew Johnson, Preston Keiffer and Stephen McDavid of Winfield and Aly Wellman of Wayne were named all-conference.
Volleyball
FAIRVIEW 3, GREENUP COUNTY 0: Graycin Price made 12 kills and 10 aces to help the Eagles beat the Musketeers 25-9, 25-13, 25-15 in Westwood, Kentucky. Kiera Loving issued 17 assists.
RACELAND 3, LEWIS COUNTY 0: Kody Haddix handed out 11 assists to pace the Rams to a 25-22, 25-17, 25-18 sweep of the Lions in Vanceburg, Kentucky.
RIVER VALLEY 3, FEDERAL HOCKING 0: Madison Hall made 15 kills and Hannah Allison recorded 14 assists as the Raiders (2-0) swept the Lancers 25-19, 25-20, 25-20 in Bidwell, Ohio.
Soccer
GALLIA ACADEMY 7, JACKSON 0: Carson Wamsley scored a hat trick and Keagan Daniels found the net twice as the Blue Devils (3-0) beat the Ironmen in Centenary, Ohio. Logen Drummond earned the shutout.
OVC 4, CALVARY 0: Cash Burnett scored two goals and Michael Staufer and Austin Beaver one each as Ohio Valley Christian defeated the Patriots in Hurricane, West Virginia.
Tennis
WHEELERSBURG 5, IRONTON 0: Maria Nolan, Emily Janney and Jocalynn Conley won singles matches as the host Pirates (4-1) defeated the Fighting Tigers. Emma Brinkman and Aby Jones won in doubles, as did Avery Lowery and Brooklyn Howard.