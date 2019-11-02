WAYNE — Every team’s level of play drops with injuries.
For Wayne, getting healthy at the end of the season helped raise the team’s caliber.
Ethan Bowens ran for 169 yards and four touchdowns, while Gunner Harmon added two TD passes and a scoring run as the Pioneers picked up their first win of the season, 61-26 over visiting Logan at frosty Pioneer Field.
Jon Chinn also had a big game for Wayne, catching two TD passes, rushing for a third score, and intercepting two passes, all in the first half.
The Pioneers (1-8) ran for 452 yards on 50 attempts, using 12 ball carriers.
Logan (1-8) got 176 yards passing from quarterback Jordan Hayes, while freshman utility standout Aiden Slack caught seven passes for 89 yards and a touchdown, completed 2 of 3 passes for 37 yards and a score, and also ran for a TD in the loss.
Wayne raced to a 46-6 lead at half behind the monster performance of Chinn. The senior accounted for just 71 yards of offense, but three of his seven touches finished in the end zone. He also picked off Hayes twice.
Bowens, who missed four games with a knee injury, had his best performance of the season. The junior had 128 yards rushing at halftime.
Harmon, who missed five games with an ankle injury, got his first start since week two. Harmon completed 4 of 7 passes for 64 yards and two scores to Chinn. Harmon also had 87 yards rushing on five attempts, including a 53-yard scoring run.
LOGAN 0 6 12 8—26
WAYNE 14 32 8 7—61
W—Bowens 3 run (run failed)
W—Chinn 5 run (Chinn pass from Harmon)
W—Harmon 53 run (Chinn pass from Harmon)
W—Chinn 22 pass from Harmon (Stiltner pass from Harmon)
W—Bowens 31 run (Maynard pass from Harmon)
W—Chinn 13 pass from Harmon (Maynard pass from Harmon)
L—Slack 2 pass from Hayes (pass failed)
W—Bowens 7 run (Childs run)
L—Townsend 38 pass from Hayes (pass failed)
L—Slack 11 run (pass failed)
W—Bowens 3 run (Beller kick)
L—Hill 14 pass from Slack (McNeely run)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: (L) Slack 2-16, Hayes 6-15, McNeely 2-10, Goldie 5-7, Hill 1-7, Mileto 1-4, Maynard 2-2, McGrew 1-1. (W) Bowens 17-169, Adkins 8-104, Harmon 5-87, Chinn 5-36, Childs 2-16, Owens 1-14, Lowe 4-12, Wolfe 2-11, Baisden 3-8, Merritt 1-2, Gilkerson 1-(-2), Eastwood 1-(-5).
PASSING: (L) Hayes 12-27-3, 176 yards; Slack 2-3-0, 37 yards. (W) Harmon 4-7-1, 64 yards.
RECEIVING: (L) Townsend 5-106, Slack 7-89, Hill 1-14, Maynard 1-(-7). (W) Chinn 2-35, Stiltner 2-29.