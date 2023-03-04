Spring Valley’s Hallie Bailey (22), left, attempts a shot over Parkersburg’s Sierra Mason (1) as the Spring Valley High School girls basketball team takes on Parkersburg during the Class AAAA, Region IV co-final on Wednesday at Spring Valley.
Spring Valley’s Hallie Bailey (22), left, attempts a shot over Parkersburg’s Sierra Mason (1) as the Spring Valley High School girls basketball team takes on Parkersburg during the Class AAAA, Region IV co-final on Wednesday at Spring Valley.
Maybe at the county line, Wayne County should erect signs bearing the title, "Girls Basketball Capital of West Virginia."
For the first time since consolidation formed Spring Valley in 1998-99 to produce a trio of Wayne County high schools, all three of them qualified for the state girls hoops tournament.
Tolsia completed the trio when it defeated Huntington St. Joe 66-50 Thursday to reach the Class A quarterfinals.
Watching the Rebels knock off the Irish in Glenhayes were Spring Valley coach Bo Miller and Wayne coach Wade Williamson. Both broadly smiled, as did Wayne County superintendent Todd Alexander, as Tolsia put the game away.
"It would be cool if all three of us could win state championships," said Williamson, whose Pioneers are headed to the tournament for the third time Tuesday through Saturday in Charleston. "There's a lot of great basketball played here. (Tolsia coach) Ric (Morrone) and Bo do a good job."
Miller said three Wayne County teams making the state tournament is "awesome."
"I work out here," Miller said of Tolsia. "I'm happy for Ric and his girls. I wish all three good luck. For all of us to win it would be special."
The third-seeded Timberwolves (20-4) start the state tournament with a 9 a.m. Class AAAA game Tuesday versus sixth-seeded Woodrow Wilson (16-8). At 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, No. 7 seed Tolsia (17-8) takes the court against second seed Tucker County (19-2) in a Class A quarterfinal. At 1 p.m. Thursday, second-seeded Wayne (24-1) plays Sissonville (14-10) in a Class AAA first-round game.
Spring Valley, Tolsia and Wayne play strong schedules, but they don't play each other. All three coaches are friends.
"We're all about the same age and played against each other in high school," Williamson said.
Morrone has taken 13 teams to the state tournament in 30 seasons. He said this squad is as special as any.
It's the first time in the Elite Eight since 2016 for Tolsia and Spring Valley. Wayne went in 2019.
"We always set our goal to make it to the state tournament," Morrone said. "At the time of the first of the year, people thought it was far-fetched. This has been an interesting group because they've persevered. We lost a lot of talent from last year, but returned a couple of good seniors."
Buffalo was the last Wayne County girls team to win a state title, defeating Tucker County 50-49 in 1993. Buffalo, which consolidated with Ceredo-Kenova and Vinson to form Spring Valley in 1998, reached the Class AA championship game in 1992, losing to Hinton 61-48, and 1996, falling 55-52 to Tucker County.
The last Wayne County girls team to make it to the state final was Tolsia in Class AA in 1999. The Rebels lost 67-33 to Oak Glen. Vinson lost to St. Francis 46-37 in the 1989 Class A title contest. Fort Gay, which combined with Crum to make Tolsia in 1988, beat Valley 52-46 in 1976 for the Class A state title.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.