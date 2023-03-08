Wayne’s Mikayla Stacy (25) drives the lane as the Pioneers take on Lincoln County in the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 2 high school girls basketball championship on Friday, Feb. 24, at Wayne High School.
Wayne’s 65-37 victory over Sissonville Jan. 21 could be the Pioneers’ worst enemy.
The second-seeded Pioneers (24-1) take on the seventh-seeded Indians (14-10) at 1 p.m. Thursday in the Class AAA state tournament quarterfinals at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center. Wayne coach Wade Williamson said his team is guarding against overconfidence against its Cardinal Conference rival.
“We’ve seen each other a lot in conference play,” Williamson said. “We’re familiar with each other.”
Williamson said he is impressed with Sissonville, despite his squad’s 28-point triumph earlier in the season.
“They’re very long and have players who can score,” Williamson said of the Indians. “They can score in bunches. Their two players on the wings shoot the ball well.”
Sophomore guard Kynadee Britton leads Sissonville with 19.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 2.4 assists per game. As Britton goes, so go the Indians. No on else averages more than eight points per game.
Wayne takes a different approach. Brooke Adkins scores 16 points and pulls down 7.5 rebounds per contest. She has plenty of help. Addie Adkins averages 12.6 points and 6.4 rebounds. Laneigh Brooks scored 10.8 points a game and grabs 4.2 rebounds.
Williamson said just because the Pioneers are wary doesn’t mean they’re hesitant.
“We’ll go in and be confident,” Williamson said. “We take one game at a time and take care of business.”
The state tournament appearance is Wayne’s third, but none of the current Pioneers have played in the Elite Eight. Wayne last made it in 2019.
The facility’s open shooting background has caused problems for many teams. Williamson said he doesn’t anticipate that being a problem Thursday.
“Our kids have played a lot of basketball a lot of places,” Williamson said. “I hope it doesn’t bother us.”
Wayne has won six straight since a 64-38 loss at Ripley, a foe the Pioneers had beaten 60-27 on Jan. 6. That win-loss combination is a stark reminder that Wayne can’t take the Indians for granted.
“We know Sissonville will play hard,” Williamson said. “We will, too.”
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
