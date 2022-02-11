The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

WAYNE — Jasmine Tabor has spent a lot of hours on the floor at Pioneer Gym.

Thursday night, Tabor helped ensure she would get at least one more home game.

The senior scored 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds as Wayne celebrated Senior Night with a 58-44 victory over Lincoln County.

Tabor is the lone senior on the team. Her father Duane was head coach of the Wayne boys team when she was born, and Jasmine became a staple at Wayne High School games from before she could even walk.

She made 7 of 8 free throws in helping her team to the victory Thursday.

Wayne (16-3, No. 3 in AAA) also received 17 points from freshman Mikayla Stacy.

The Lady Pioneers were able to fend off the Panthers. Kenley Kveton’s 13 points and Avery Lucas’ 11 kept Lincoln County (5-9) within single digits midway through the final quarter before Wayne put the game away.

It was also an important win for the Lady Pioneers against a sectional rival, all but ensuring at least one home game in the postseason.

LCHS 9 12 14 9–44

Kenley Kveton 13, Avery Lucas 11, Clay 7, Lunsford 6, Peters 5, Blankenship 2.

WAYNE 15 14 14 15–58

Jasmine Tabor 21, Mikayla Stacy 17, B. Adkins 9, Brooks 8, A. Adkins 3.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you