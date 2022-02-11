WAYNE — Jasmine Tabor has spent a lot of hours on the floor at Pioneer Gym.
Thursday night, Tabor helped ensure she would get at least one more home game.
The senior scored 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds as Wayne celebrated Senior Night with a 58-44 victory over Lincoln County.
Tabor is the lone senior on the team. Her father Duane was head coach of the Wayne boys team when she was born, and Jasmine became a staple at Wayne High School games from before she could even walk.
She made 7 of 8 free throws in helping her team to the victory Thursday.
Wayne (16-3, No. 3 in AAA) also received 17 points from freshman Mikayla Stacy.
The Lady Pioneers were able to fend off the Panthers. Kenley Kveton’s 13 points and Avery Lucas’ 11 kept Lincoln County (5-9) within single digits midway through the final quarter before Wayne put the game away.
It was also an important win for the Lady Pioneers against a sectional rival, all but ensuring at least one home game in the postseason.
