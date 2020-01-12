WAYNE — It only took Wade Williamson six seasons to earn his 100th win and he did that on Saturday with a 61-41 win by his Pioneers girls basketball team in a 61-41 win over Gilmer County.
Three players scored 10 points or more for Wayne (9-1). Alana Eves led the Pioneers with 16 points. That total matched Malaysia Morgan, who led Gilmer County (8-2) scorers with 16.
GCHS 8 4 8 21–41: Morgan 16, Wellings 7, Bancroft 6, Gibson 6, Ferguson 4, Taylor 2.
WAYNE 22 9 9 19–61: Eves 16, Hooks 13, Stroud 13, Wallace 12, Tabor 5, Hood 2.
SOUTH POINT 43, NEW BOSTON 40: Emilee Carey scored 15 points to lead South Point to the win at Glenwood over New Boston on Saturday in a non-conference matchup for both teams.
The win ran the win streak for South Point (7-6) and the Pointers will return to Ohio Valley Conference play on Monday at home against Fairland.
New Boston (9-5) was led by Lexus Oiler with 12 points.
SOUTH POINT 7 9 11 16 — 43: Carey 15, Whitt 10, Crawley 7, Khounlavong 5, Staley 4, Roach 2.
NEW BOSTON 6 5 15 14 — 40: L. Oiler 12, Whitley 10, Hickman 8, S. Oiler 6, Easter 4.
Friday
Girls
HUNTINGTON 71, RIVERSIDE 47: The Highlanders girls basketball team rebounded with a win over Riverside in a Mountain State Athletic Conference game on Friday in Belle.
Two players for Huntington (7-2) scored 20 more points in the game. Katie Swann scored 20 points while Alezha Turner led all scorers with 26 points. Madison Slash did not score but had a double-double with 10 blocks and 12 rebounds in the contest.
Riverside (3-7) was led by Jasmine Symns’ 18 points.
HUNTINGTON 19 15 19 18 — 71: Swann 20, Jackson 10, Turner 26, Goodson 15.
RIVERSIDE 6 16 14 11 — 47: Symns 18, Nicholson 5, Bare 9, Hutchinson 2, Monroe 6, Merrell 3, McKenzie 2, Crowder 2.