Wayne's Brooke Adkins (20) drops in a layup past Lincoln County's Maci Lunsford (4) during a Class AAA, Region IV, Section 2 girls semifinal basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at Wayne High School.
Wayne's Addie Adkins (35) puts up a shot as the Pioneers take on Lincoln County during a Class AAA, Region IV, Section 2 girls semifinal basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at Wayne High School.
Wayne's Brooke Adkins (20) pushes up the floor past Lincoln County's Kaden Peters (34) during a Class AAA, Region IV, Section 2 girls semifinal basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at Wayne High School.
Wayne's Brooke Adkins (20) attempts a shot as the Pioneers take on Lincoln County during a Class AAA, Region IV, Section 2 girls semifinal basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at Wayne High School.
Wayne's Brooke Adkins (20) drops in a layup past Lincoln County's Maci Lunsford (4) during a Class AAA, Region IV, Section 2 girls semifinal basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at Wayne High School.
Wayne's Addie Adkins (35) puts up a shot as the Pioneers take on Lincoln County during a Class AAA, Region IV, Section 2 girls semifinal basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at Wayne High School.
Wayne's Brooke Adkins (20) pushes up the floor past Lincoln County's Kaden Peters (34) during a Class AAA, Region IV, Section 2 girls semifinal basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at Wayne High School.
Wayne's Brooke Adkins (20) attempts a shot as the Pioneers take on Lincoln County during a Class AAA, Region IV, Section 2 girls semifinal basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at Wayne High School.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.