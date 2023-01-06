The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

WAYNE — Not many expected to witness what they did when Ripley and Wayne matched up girls basketball Friday night inside Pioneer Gymnasium.

The Lady Pioneers, ranked No. 1 in Class AAA, played host to Ripley, who is positioned right behind them at No. 2, but the game was never close as Wayne controlled things from the get-go and left with a 60-27 win over the Vikings.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

