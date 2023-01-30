HUNTINGTON — Wayne apparently likes the view from the top.
The Pioneers (16-0) received all nine first-place votes and 90 points in Class AAA in the West Virginia Associated Press high school girls basketball poll. Spring Valley kept the No. 2 ranking in Class AAAA.
Behind Wayne, the top four didn’t change from last week. North Marion (15-1, 81) is second on each ballot, with Ripley (13-3, 70) third, East Fairmont (15-2, 61) fourth and Nitro (9-6, 46) fifth. Philip Barbour (8-5, 41) rose one spot to sixth and Robert C. Byrd (10-4, 39) one position to seventh. Lewis County (12-3, 35) dropped two spots to eighth and Logan (8-9, 16) climbed from 10th to ninth. PikeView (9-6, 9) entered the poll at No. 10.
Wheeling Park (17-1, 89) earned eight first-place votes to rank No. 1 in Class AAAA. Spring Valley (15-2, 82) picked up one first-place vote. Morgantown (13-4, 68) is third, Cabell Midland (12-5, 61) fourth and Spring Mills (11-0, 56) fifth. Two-time defending state champion Huntington High (9-7, 45) is sixth, followed by University (10-7, 38), Woodrow Wilson (9-6, 20), Parkersburg South (8-6, 18) and St. Albans (12-5, 10).
In Class A, Tolsia (10-8, 24) tied Tug Valley (7-5, 24) at No. 8, ahead of Meadow Bridge (13-1, 12). Cameron (13-5, 87) garnered six No. 1 nods to rank first. Doddridge County (14-3, 76) was top-ranked by one voter and is second. Tucker County (11-2, 72) received two first-place votes and is third. Webster County (13-2, 63) is fourth ahead of James Monroe (13-4, 52), Greenbrier West (13-3, 42) and Gilmer County (9-7, 37).
Wyoming East (12-2, 86) edged Mingo Central (14-1, 85) for the top spot in Class AA. The Warriors received five No. 1 votes and the Miners four. Summers County (13-4, 67) is third, Williamstown (13-3, 66) and Wheeling Central (13-3, 46) fifth. Parkersburg Catholic (9-5, 42), St. Marys (11-6, 41), Chapmanville (11-5, 31), Charleston Catholic (8-7, 13) and Ritchie County (9-6, 11) round out the top 10.
In the boys poll, Huntington High (13-2, 74) remains fourth in Class AAAA and Huntington St. Joe (9-5, 18) 10th in Class A.
The Highlanders trail unanimous No. 1 Morgantown (14-1, 100), Parkersburg South (10-3, 86) and George Washington (13-2, 77). Greenbrier East (8-4, 50), Hedgesville (14-3, 46), Spring Mills (11-3, 43), Jefferson (9-4, 33), Wheeling Park (10-4, 20) and South Charleston (9-4, 10) round out the top 10. The Black Eagles replace Cabell Midland (7-6, 4), which lost three of its last four games, and is 11th. Bridgeport and Spring Valley (10-6) each garnered three points and Woodrow Wilson one.
Huntington St. Joe edged Tolsia (10-6, 16) for the No. 10 spot. The Irish entertain the Rebels at 7 p.m. Friday. Defending state champion James Monroe (14-2, 100) is a unanimous No. 1. Webster County (11-3, 86) is second, followed by Tug Valley (10-3, 70), Tucker County (9-4, 68), Cameron (9-6, 54), Pendleton County (8-4, 41), Clay-Battelle (8-6, 32), Doddridge County (9-5, 32) and East Hardy (11-4, 23).
Class AAA is the most divided, with Shady Spring (11-3, 97) garnering seven first-place votes to top the class. No. 2 Fairmont Senior (12-1, 90) picked up two No. 1 nods and No. 3 Ripley (14-0, 82) one. East Fairmont (13-1, 71) and Scott (10-5, 50) finish the top five. Winfield (7-6, 39) is sixth, followed by Logan (9-8, 35), Elkins (9-6, 35), Herbert Hoover (8-6, 33) and Nitro (7-7, 11).
Williamstown (15-0, 97, 8) remains No. 1 ahead of Bluefield (9-3, 90, 2). Chapmanville (11-1, 81) ranked third, ahead of South Harrison (14-1, 70), Ravenswood (12-3, 58), Wyoming East (11-3, 42), Charleston Catholic (12-3, 37), St. Marys (9-4, 36), Wheeling Central (9-7, 20) and Poca (8-7, 12).