WAYNE — Long before the season began, the Wayne cross country teams knew they had a shot.
At the Class AA Region IV meet on Thursday, they realized their potential to make a push to the top of the rankings after both the boys and girls teams finished in second place, only behind powerhouse Winfield to qualify for the upcoming West Virginia high school cross country championships.
“My kids have always feared Winfield,” head coach Jeannette Rutherford said. “Now they’ve had the chance that they can be close and I think they are embracing it now. It’s a huge deal.”
The Pioneer boys finished with 48 team points behind the Generals’ 24. On the girls side, the Pioneers fell just six points short of Winfield’s 29 points, scoring 35.
It’s the second consecutive year that both the boys and girls teams from Wayne have been in the state championship field. This time around, though, they aren’t chasing a target. Rutherford said they are wearing it.
“We have to be mentally prepared. Physically, we’re there. We’ve never had the target on our back, so that’s a hard thing to teach a kid, but they’ve earned it.”
Chance and Chase Thompson were the only two individuals on the boys team to qualify individually with 5K times of 16:53.30 and 16:54.00, good for third and fourth place respectively.
Emily Williamson (third, 20:24.70), Olivia Williamson (fourth, 20:30.30), Laura Queen (seventh, 21:35.00) and Haley Wallace (10th, 22:29.30) qualified individually in the girls race.
Five girls and six boys from the Generals’ team qualified in the individual race. Scott, Poca and Nitro each had one individual runner log a qualifying time.
So long as Wayne remains orange on the color-coded COVID-19 risk map this week, student-athletes who test negative for coronavirus will be permitted to participate in the state meet. If the county moves to red, no athlete would be allowed to participate.
“It’s been a roller coaster. Earlier this week, we thought we were going to go red and not be able to make it to the regional meet,” said Rutherford. “We were yellow last week. We’ve stayed orange this week, but that’s OK because we still get the chance to be there.”
The state meet is scheduled to be run at Cabell Midland High School on Saturday, Oct. 31.