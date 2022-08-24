Over the past three seasons, Wayne’s football team has only a half-dozen wins to its credit.
After posting a 1-9 record in 2019, the Pioneers went 2-4 in an abbreviated 2020 season and then matched their win total from the previous two seasons with a 3-7 record in 2021.
There have been growing pains, and plenty of them. Entering his 26th season, Wayne head coach Tom Harmon would be the first to tell anyone that, but has also never stopped holding out hope that the bumps in the road would ultimately lead to some reward.
“The scars and bruises from the last couple years are probably evident but at some point we feel like that it is experience that is going to pay off,” Harmon said.
There’s a cautious optimism about this year’s team, knowing that it has experienced players who have grown both in size, stature and football knowledge.
“Experience we know (we have). There’s not as much basic teaching as there is moving on to specific things so that should pay off for us,” Harmon said.
The Pioneers have experience and size up front that starts with Derek Scott and Braedon Eves on the offensive line and key defensive pieces in Rylen Murdock, Jaxson Damron and Harry Sowards coming back.
While the Pioneers have missed out on the playoffs for three consecutive seasons, they ended last season with a stunning 26-20 win over Poca, snapping a four-game losing skid.
The memory of that game lingers and gives reason to believe the team can use that game to get it headed in the right direction in 2022.
“If you end the year with a win, people leave with a good taste in their mouth and we had a tremendous victory in our last game last year and we feel like that’s something we can build on,” Harmon said.
Having coached for more than two and a half decades, Harmon has seen a thing or two and knows the expectations that exist in the community for Wayne High School football.
“Being a perennial contender and a team in this county that’s actually finished and won multiple state championships, the expectation level is very high,” Harmon said, “but in high school football you have what you have and sometimes there is a learning curve to go through and that’s not always pleasant.”
Wayne opens its 2022 season on the road at county rival Tolsia on Friday.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
