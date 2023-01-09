The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Wayne is a unanimous No. 1 in Class AAA in the West Virginia Associated Press high school girls basketball poll.

The Pioneers (10-0) clobbered then-No. 2 Ripley 60-27 last week, a seven-day stretch in which their closest game was a 50-35 triumph at Ironton. Wayne received all 10 first-place votes and 100 points in the poll of state sports writers.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

