HUNTINGTON — Wayne is a unanimous No. 1 in Class AAA in the West Virginia Associated Press high school girls basketball poll.
The Pioneers (10-0) clobbered then-No. 2 Ripley 60-27 last week, a seven-day stretch in which their closest game was a 50-35 triumph at Ironton. Wayne received all 10 first-place votes and 100 points in the poll of state sports writers.
Nitro (7-1, 78) is second. The Wildcats visit Wayne at 7 p.m. Thursday. North Marion (6-1 74) is tied with Ripley (8-2 74) at No. 4. Robert C. Byrd (7-2 62) rounds out the top five.
The next five are East Fairmont (8-2 53), Logan (4-6 26), Philip Barbour (4-3 25), Keyser (6-3 14) and Lewis County (10-0 11).
Others receiving votes are Elkins 10, PikeView 9, Sissonville 4, Grafton 3, Lincoln 1 and Lincoln County 1.
In Class AAAA, Wheeling Park (9-1, 90) garnered seven first-place votes to rank ahead of No. 2 Cabell Midland (8-2 84), which earned one No. 1 nod. Spring Valley (10-2, 81) is top-ranked on two ballots. University (7-4, 63) and Morgantown (6-3, 60) make up the rest of the top five.
Huntington High (6-2, 55) is sixth, followed by Parkersburg South (5-3, 40), George Washington (4-2, 20), Spring Mills (6-0, 14) and Woodrow Wilson (4-5, 12).
Others receiving votes are Greenbrier East 11, John Marshall 7, Buckhannon-Upshur 6, Parkersburg 5, South Charleston 1 and St. Albans 1.
Tucker County (8-0, 96), with six first-place votes, heads Class A. Cameron (8-3, 93) earned the other four No. 1 votes to rank second. Webster County (8-1, 76), Doddridge County (6-2, 74) and James Monroe (8-3, 57) complete the top five.
Greenbrier West (9-2, 50), Tug Valley (4-1, 29), Gilmer County (4-6, 21), Tolsia (5-3, 17), Clay-Battelle (3-4, 11) and Hundred (7-1, 11) constitute the rest of the top 10. Others receiving votes are Pendleton County 8, Meadow Bridge 6 and East Hardy 1.
In Class AA, Wyoming East (8-1, 100) is a unanimous No. 1. Mingo Central (8-1, 80) is second, followed by Williamstown (7-2, 68), Summers County (9-2, 63), St. Marys (6-4, 59), Parkersburg Catholic (4-3, 54), Wheeling Central (8-1, 46), Chapmanville (7-4, 37), Petersburg (6-4, 22) and Ritchie County (4-4, 10). Others receiving votes are Ravenswood 9, Moorefield 1 and Charleston Catholic 1.
In the boys poll, Morgantown (10-1, 100) received all 10 first-place votes to top Class AAAA. Parkersburg South (6-1, 87) is second, ahead of George Washington (8-0, 73), Greenbrier East (5-1, 62) and Huntington High (7-1, 55) in the top five. Spring Mills (7-1, 52) is sixth, followed by Wheeling Park (7-1, 39), Jefferson (4-3, 34), Hedgesville (7-2, 16) and Cabell Midland (4-1, 15). Princeton 8, South Charleston 6, Spring Valley 1, University 1 and Woodrow Wilson 1 also received votes.
In Class A, defending champion James Monroe (8-2, 100) is a unanimous No. 1 ahead of Tucker County (4-2, 83), Webster County (7-2, 80), Cameron (6-2, 55), Tug Valley (2-5, 52), Pendleton County (4-3, 43), Huntington St. Joe (4-2, 38), Doddridge County (6-1, 37), Clay-Battelle (3-3, 21) and in a four-way tie for 10th, Tolsia (6-4, 7), Wahama (4-4, 7), Greenbrier West (1-5, 7) and Weirton Madonna (5-5, 7).
Others receiving votes are Tyler Consolidated 5, Montcalm 4, Pocahontas County 2, East Hardy 1, Greater Beckley Christian 1.
In Class AAA, Fairmont Senior (8-0, 95) earned five first-place votes to rank No. 1. Shady Spring (6-3, 93) picked up four top votes. Ripley (8-0, 65) is No. 1 on one ballot. Scott (6-2, 56) and East Fairmont (7-1, 55) round out the top five. Logan (6-6, 52) is sixth, followed by Elkins (6-3, 38), Winfield (6-3, 35), North Marion (4-2, 22) and Nitro (5-3, 13). Others receiving votes are Keyser 10, Herbert Hoover 7, Grafton 4, Wayne 3 and Midland Trail 2.
Bluefield (5-1, 98) garnered eight first-place votes to sit atop the Class AA poll. Williamstown (7-0, 90), which received two first-place votes, is second. Chapmanville (7-1, 65) is third, followed by South Harrison (7-0, 59), St. Marys (7-1, 52), Ravenswood (6-3, 50), Wyoming East (6-2, 37), Poca (6-3, 35) Charleston Catholic (7-3, 31), Wheeling Central (5-5, 10) and Wirt County (6-3, 10). Others receiving votes are Roane County 5, Liberty Raleigh 3, Buffalo 2, Mingo Central 2 and Trinity 1.