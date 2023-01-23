The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Wayne retained its stranglehold on No. 1 in Class AA, but Spring Valley slipped to second in Class AAA, in the West Virginia Associated Press high school girls basketball poll.

The Pioneers (14-0, 100) received all 10 first-place votes Monday to outdistance No. 2 North Marion (12-1, 89). Ripley (11-3, 80) is third, followed by East Fairmont (13-2, 67), Nitro (9-4, 54), Lewis County 13-0, 49), Philip Barbour (75, 38), Robert C. Byrd (8-4, 35), Keyser (9-4, 21) and Logan (7-8, 14).

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you