Spring Valley's Dria Parker (33), left, prepares to shoot over Huntington's Bentleigh Cristus (21) as the Spring Valley High School girls basketball team takes on Huntington High on Friday, January 13, 2023, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Wayne retained its stranglehold on No. 1 in Class AA, but Spring Valley slipped to second in Class AAA, in the West Virginia Associated Press high school girls basketball poll.
The Pioneers (14-0, 100) received all 10 first-place votes Monday to outdistance No. 2 North Marion (12-1, 89). Ripley (11-3, 80) is third, followed by East Fairmont (13-2, 67), Nitro (9-4, 54), Lewis County 13-0, 49), Philip Barbour (75, 38), Robert C. Byrd (8-4, 35), Keyser (9-4, 21) and Logan (7-8, 14).
In Class AAAA, Wheeling Park (14-1, 96) garnered six first-place votes to overtake Spring Valley (12-2, 94, 4). Morgantown (10-3, 74) jumped from fourth to third, swapping places with Cabell Midland (11-4, 67). Spring Mills (9-0, 55) is fifth.
Huntington High (7-6, 49) dipped one spot to sixth, ahead of University (9-7, 42), Parkersburg South (7-5, 30), St. Albans (11-5, 26) and Woodrow Wilson (7-6, 11).
In Class A, Tolsia (8-6, 29) remained seventh. Cameron and Tucker County are tied at No. 1. The Dragons (104, 92) received five No. 1 votes, the Mountain Lions four. Webster County (12-1, 84) picked up the other first-place vote.
Doddridge County (11-3, 68) is fourth, James Monroe (11-4, 57) fifth and Greenbrier West (12-2, 55) sixth. Tug Valley (65, 24), Gilmer County (7-7, 19) and Hundred (10-3, 13) round out the top 10.
In Class AA, Wyoming East (10-2, 94, 5) and Mingo Central (12-1, 94 4) are tied at the top of the poll. Summers County (11-4, 74, 1) is third, Williamstown (11-3, 69) fourth, Wheeling Central (13-1, 68) fifth, Parkersburg Catholic (8-4, 39) sixth, Chapmanville (10-4, 35) seventh, St. Marys (10-6, 28) eighth, Charleston Catholic (8-5, 27) ninth and Petersburg (7-7, 13) 10th.
Boys poll
Huntington High (11-2, 64) parlayed victories over Ashland, Capital and Cabell Midland into a No. 4 spot in Class AAAA. No. 1 Morgantown (12-1, 99) picked up nine first-place votes. George Washington (12-0, 86) is second. Parkersburg South (10-2, 85) received one No. 1 vote and is third. Greenbrier East (73, 57) is fifth.
Spring Mills (10-2, 55) is sixth, followed by Hedgesville (11-3, 34), Jefferson (7-4, 27), Wheeling Park (84, 21) and Cabell Midland (6-5, 5). Spring Valley received four votes, good for 12th.
In Class A, Tolsia (9-5, 14) is ninth. Huntington St. Joe (6-5, 11) and Madonna (7-7, 11) are tied for 10th. Defending state champion James Madison (13-2, 100) is a unanimous No. 1. Webster County (10-3, 85), is second, Tucker County (7-3, 83) third, Tug Valley (8-3, 65) fourth and Cameron (7-5, 57) fifth, fololwed by Doddridge County (8-3, 42), Clay-Battelle (8-5, 36) and Pendleton County (6-4, 35).
Fairmont Senior (11-0, 96, 6) is No. 1 in Class AAA. Shady Spring (10-3, 92, 3) is second, ahead of Ripley (12-0, 79, 1), East Fairmont (10-1, 72), Scott (8-4, 55), Elkins (8-5, 45), Winfield (7-6, 40), Logan (7-8, 38), Nitro (7-5, 14) and Herbert Hoover (7-6, 7).
Williamstown (12-2, 98) received nine first-place votes to rank No. 1. No. 2 Bluefield (7-3, 88) picked up the other first-place nod. Chapmanville (10-1, 80) is third, South Harrison (12-1, 67) fourth and Ravenswood (10-3, 60) fifth. St. Marys (9-3, 45), Wyoming East (9-3, 38), Charleston Catholic (8-3, 35), Wheeling Central (7-6, 23) and Poca (7-5, 13) make up the rest of the top 10.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
