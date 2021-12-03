COAL GROVE 60, GALLIA ACADEMY 27: Abbey Hicks scored 23 points to lead the Hornets past the Blue Devils.
Coal Grove (3-1) led 23-8 in the first quarter and never was seriously challenged. Kelsey Fraley scored 11 points and Kaleigh Murphy 10 for Coal Grove. Kenya Peck led Gallia Academy (2-3) with nine points.
ALEXANDER 48, RIVER VALLEY 36: The Spartans (2-2) outscored the Raiders 20-10 in the fourth quarter for a win in Albany, Ohio.
Marlee Grinstead scored 38 points to lead Alexander. Brooklin Clonch paced River Valley (3-1) with nine points.
MEIGS 73, WELLSTON 29: Mallory Hawley scored 21 points to lift the Marauders (3-0) over the Rockets (2-2) in Pomeroy, Ohio. Jennifer Parker scored 12 points and Rylee Lisle 11 for Meigs. Jenna Johnston and Laura Cheetham paced Wellston with 12 points apiece.
GREENUP COUNTY 60, GREEN 17: Kennedy Spencer scored 11 points to help the Musketeers beat the Bobcats in Lloyd, Kentucky. Rachel Bush scored 10 points. Anna Knapp led Green with six points.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
