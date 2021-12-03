The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20211204-hds-hsroundup.jpg
Buy Now

ADKINS

 Submitted photo

WAYNE -- Wayne began its season with a 67-28 victory over Cardinal Conference visitor Poca in girls high school basketball Thursday night.

Addie Adkins led the Pioneers with 14 points. She was one of 11 different Pioneers who scored.

Brooke Campbell led the Dots with 10 points.

ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 53, TVC 42: The Royals (1-0) defeated visiting Teays Valley Christian (2-1), despite playing most of the game with just four players.

Because of injuries and illnesses Rose Hill Christian began with merely five players. Baylee Stephens suffered a knee injury in the first quarter and didn't return.

Bell Sparks scored 31 points and pulled down 11 rebounds for the Royals. Gabby Karle scored 16 points and eight rebounds. Matalee Barnett led the Lions with 24 points. 

PND 56, SYMMES VALLEY 27: Portsmouth Notre Dame raced to an 18-2 lead and rolled to a victory over the visiting Vikings.

Ella Kirby led the Titans (2-0 overall, 2-0 Southern Ohio Conference) with 15 points. Kamryn Bradford scored 14 and  Annie Dettwiller 13. Jenna Malone paced Symmes Valley (2-3, 1-1) with eight points.  

SYMMES VALLEY 2 8 12 5 -- 27: Malone 8, Day 2, Beckett 6, Ellison 4, Durst 2, Patterson 5, K. Thompson 0, L. Thompson 0, Gordon 0.

PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME 18 15 14 9 -- 56: Kirby 15, Entler 2, Bradford 14, Dettwiller 13, Holtgrewe 4, Hicks 4, Ball 1, Darden 0, Boland 0, Ashley 3, Taylor 0.

COAL GROVE 60, GALLIA ACADEMY 27: Abbey Hicks scored 23 points to lead the Hornets past the Blue Devils.

Coal Grove (3-1) led 23-8 in the first quarter and never was seriously challenged. Kelsey Fraley scored 11 points and Kaleigh Murphy 10 for Coal Grove. Kenya Peck led Gallia Academy (2-3) with nine points.

ALEXANDER 48, RIVER VALLEY 36: The Spartans (2-2) outscored the Raiders 20-10 in the fourth quarter for a win in Albany, Ohio.

Marlee Grinstead scored 38 points to lead Alexander. Brooklin Clonch paced River Valley (3-1) with nine points.

MEIGS 73, WELLSTON 29: Mallory Hawley scored 21 points to lift the Marauders (3-0) over the Rockets (2-2) in Pomeroy, Ohio. Jennifer Parker scored 12 points and Rylee Lisle 11 for Meigs. Jenna Johnston and Laura Cheetham paced Wellston with 12 points apiece.

GREENUP COUNTY 60, GREEN 17: Kennedy Spencer scored 11 points to help the Musketeers beat the Bobcats in Lloyd, Kentucky. Rachel Bush scored 10 points. Anna Knapp led Green with six points.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you