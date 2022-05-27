WAYNE -- Dan Akroyd and Eddie Murphy starred in the 1983 comedy classic "Trading Places," but Wayne High School basketball's version might star Sean Meddings and Sam Cochenour.
Meddings was hired as the Pioneers head boys basketball coach on Monday, replacing Cochenour, for whom he was an assistant last season. Meddings said he'd be happy if the two simply swap places on the bench.
"Sam talked about retiring last year and I told him if he did, I'd love to have the job," Meddings said. "When my assistant's job is posted, I've asked Sam to be my assistant. He's a great guy."
Meddings teaches integrated technology at Tolsia High. He has coached Wayne's Middle School girls, winning back-to-back county championships, as well as youth and travel ball.
Meddings inherits a young team that graduated one player, Ryan Maynard. Meddings said rising senior Dillon May, a 6-foot-3 inside player, "is an absolute leader" who has helped 12 to 18 players show up for weight room workouts three to four days a week in the offseason.
Meddings also mentioned returnees Zane Adkins, Ronnie Staley, Cooper Adkins and Isaac Meddings as promising players. Isaac Meddings made 74 3-pointers last season as a freshman.
"We have a great sophomore class," Meddings said. "I've coached them in some capacity since they were in second grade."
Pioneers fans and others appeared excited about the hiring.
"Best man for the job," Nick Ferguson said of Meddings.
"Well deserved," said Huntington St. Joe coach and former Tolsia coach Todd Maynard.
"Wayne is getting a great coach," said Dale Stamper, a Tolsia fan.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.