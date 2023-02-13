WAYNE — Wayne devoted the first period to playing catchup against Scott.
The Lady Pioneers needed a follow basket from Brooke Adkins with 3.2 seconds left to finally get even with the Lady Skyhawks, 17-17, after eight minutes. On Feb. 6, Wayne led Scott, 28-5, after the first period on the home floor of the Lady Skyhawks.
Coach Wade Williamson’s team buckled down in period two and raced to a 36-24 lead at intermission. Scott closed to within seven at 40-33 with 5:15 remaining in the third period and Wayne’s players showed that was enough. The Lady Pioneers closed the third period on an 11-2 run for a 51-35 lead and kept up the pace in the fourth and got the win, 69-48, to make their Senior Night a success.
“The first quarter they hit a lot of shots,” Williamson said of the Lady Skyhawks, who hit four three-pointers in the opening period. “We let them get going a little bit. We then asserted ourselves in the second. In the third, we let them back a bit, but then got after it and decided to take it.”
Wayne, ranked No. 2 in Class AAA in West Virginia, ends the regular season 21-1. Scott finished 5-16. Sectional tournament play starts next week.
The 48 points are the third-most scored against Wayne in a game. Chapmanville Regional had the most at 61 and North Marion had 57 back in the season opener for both teams. Scott also has the fourth-best total with 40 coming in that first meeting.
“That’s been our calling card, the defensive end,” Williamson said. “Sometimes you have to give them credit for being ready to play.”
Wayne stepped up its defense after Scott had closed to within seven early in the third. The visitors didn’t get their next basket with 2:07 showing on the clock in the fourth period.
“We were letting them shoot,” Brooke Adkins said. “They kept making them. Our shots wouldn’t fall.”
Brooke Adkins led Wayne with 24 points. Sister Addie Adkins added 13 and Mikayla Stacy 10.
Cheyenne Robinson paced the Lady Skyhawks with 15. Haven Tomblin contributed 12, Kelsey Harper 11 and Jenna Butcher 10.
The start of the game showed Wayne it can take nothing for granted.
“That’s not supposed to happen,” Brooke Adkins said. “You can’t expect a team to come in and lay down.”
And now the Lady Pioneers get ready for the post-season.
