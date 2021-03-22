WAYNE, W.Va. — Four players scored in double figures for Wayne as the Pioneers defeated Scott 58-37 Monday night in girls high school basketball.
The Pioneers (8-0), ranked third in Class AA, were led by Alana Eves’ 18 points. Laneigh Brooks scored 12 points. Haley Wallace and Jasmine Tabor each scored 10.
Shea Miller and Grace Ferrell led the Skyhawks (1-8) with 10 points each.
SCOTT 11 7 10 9 — 37: Miller 10, Ferrell 10, Crawford 5, Burns 4, Davis 4, Butcher 2, Bias 2.
WAYNE 15 21 13 9 — 58: Eves 18, Brooks 12, Wallace 10, Tabor 10, Stroud 2, Williams 2, Meadows 2, Anderson 1.
WILLIAMSTOWN 58, WAHAMA 51: The Yellowjackets held off a late run by the White Falcons to win in Mason, West Virginia.
Jayla Wiseman scored 20 points for Williamstown (5-4 overall, 4-3 Little Kanawha Conference). Georgie Inman scored 13 points and Nicole Reynolds 11. Emma Gibbs paced Wahama (3-5, 3-4) with 23 points, 17 in the second half. Torre VanMatre scored 11 and Mikie Lieving 10.
WILLIAMSTOWN 12 19 19 8 — 58: Wiseman 20, Inman 13, Reynolds 11, Erwin 7, Folwell 3, Sprouse 2, Bailey 2.
WAHAMA 11 14 15 11 — 51: Gibbs 23, VanMatre 11, Lieving 10, Wolfe 4, Noble 3.
Boys
WAHAMA 87, HANNAN 30: The White Falcons (2-5) eight 3-point shots and raced to a 25-9 lead in a victory over the Wildcats (0-3) in Mason, West Virginia.
Sawyer VanMatre led Wahama with 21 points and eight rebounds. Josiah Looyd scored 18 points and Bryce Zuspan contributed 12 points and nine assists. Justin Rainey and Xavier Stone paced Hannan with 10 points each.
HANNAN 9 5 9 7 — 30: Rainey 10, Stone 10, Barker 7, Edmunds 2, Adkins 1.
WAHAMA 25 20 18 24 — 87: S. VanMatre 21 Lloyd 18, Zuspan 12, Roush 9, Grate 9, MCCallister 7, Hardwick 5, Gray 4, Ervin 2.
OHIO STATE TOURNAMENT: Four champions were crowned Sunday in the Ohio state championships in Dayton.
In Division IV, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East (16-3) defeated Worthington Christian (28-2), 61-56. In Division IV, Botkins (27-3) beat Columbus Grove (25-3), 60-44. In Division II, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (25-2) topped Columbus St. Francis DeSales (19-8), 72-50. In Division I, the state’s largest classification, Centerville (26-3) edged Westerville Central (22-3), 43-42.
SCHEDULE CHANGES: Spring Valley’s girls home basketball game with Parkersburg South Monday was canceled because of a positive COVID-19 test by a member of the Timberwolves program. Spring Valley’s game Thursday with George Washington also is postponed.
Poca’s boys home game with Herbert Hoover has been postponed.