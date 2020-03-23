HUNTINGTON — Wayne High School’s Sara Hooks and Alana Eves were named to the All-Cardinal Conference girls basketball team.
Hooks, a 5-foot-10 senior, averaged 12.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.0 steals and 2.7 blocked shots per game to help the Pioneers to an 18-5 record. Eves, a 5-11 junior, averaged 14.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.2 blocked shots per contest.
Hooks and Eves were joined on the first team by Ali Williamson of Chapmanville; Allison Dunbar of Herbert Hoover; Peyton Ilderton of Logan; Xziah Rhodes and Scarlett Thomason of Mingo Central; Baylee Goins of Nitro; Sydney Farmer of Sissonville; ZZ Russell, Lauren Hudson and Emily Hudson of Winfield.
Russell averaged 18.3 points, 1.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.1 steals per game. Lauren Hudson scored 15.2 points, pulled down 7.2 rebounds, issued 1.5 assist, made 3.0 steals and blocked 1.9 shots per contest. Emily Hudson averaged 11.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 3.4 steals and 0.6 blocks per game.
The second team featured Wayne’s Jasmine Tabor and Haley Wallace, along with Mara McGrew of Winfield. Tabor averaged 12.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.3 blocks a game.
Wallace scored 6.7 points, snagged 2.7 rebounds, handed out 2.5 assists, made 2.9 steals and blocked 0.2 shots per contest. McGrew averaged 9.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 3.4 steals and 0.2 blocks per game.
Also on the second team were, Liv Dalton and Graci Brumfield of Chapmanville; Jill Tothe of Logan; Jenna Wagoner of Mingo Central; Haley Carroll of Nitro; and Devin Ord of Poca.
Players earning honorable mention were, Chapmanville’s Hollie Blair; Herbert Hoover’s Caroline Woody, Taylor Ray and Maddy Harper; Logan’s Natalie Blankenship and Raegan Quick; Mingo Central’s Maliyah Martin and Zoe Evans; Nitro’s Olivia Collier and Emily Lancaster; Poca’s Liberty Gladwell and Bailey Young; Scott’s Shea Miller, Jenna Butcher and Leah Davis; Sissonville’s Alexis Bailey and Kennedy Jones; and Winfield’s Kierstyn Doss and Emily Bryant.