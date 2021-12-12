WAYNE — A schedule of five games featuring five state ranked teams with a combined record of 22-9 held a lot of promise at the Wayne Girls Basketball Shootout Saturday.
The first four matchups delivered, but the day had a bizarre ending.
Midland Trail, which was scheduled to play Wayne in the nightcap, elected to go back home to Hico, West Virginia, shortly after arriving, leaving the host Pioneers without a game in their own event. Patriots coach John Mark Kincaid could not be reached for an explanation of why his team got back on the bus 20 minutes after arriving for the third game and went home.
The games that did make it to the court, however, were all competitive games that went down to the wire.
In what became the final game of the day, Sissonville (2-1) overcame a seven-point deficit after three quarters to defeat Chesapeake, Ohio, 44-40.
“We preach aggressiveness, but sometimes when you’re in foul trouble, you have to back into a secondary defense,” Indians coach Chad McClanahan said. “We were able to find a good chemistry late in the third and into the fourth quarter. “
The scoring was dominated by youth. Freshman Makaela Ullman scored 12 points to lead a balanced Indians attack. Chesapeake was led in scoring by freshman Kate Ball, with 19. Sophomore Brooklyn McComas had 15 for the Panthers (1-4).
“We teach unity, and sometimes we don’t have all units firing, but we were able to balance the scoring,” McClanahan said. “They’re young, we’re young. Hopefully each game we can clean up some things.”
CHESAPEAKE 7 14 13 6--40: Ball 19, McComas 15, Pauley 5, Duncan 1.
SISSONVILLE 8 12 7 17--44: Ullman 12, Britton 9, Jarrett 8, Jones 6, McCutcheon 5, Hillabold 3.
COAL GROVE 42, RIPLEY 41: Coal Grove could not have gotten off to a worse start against Ripley. But the Lady Hornets would have been hard-pressed to have finished the game much better.
After being shutout 11-0 in a first quarter that saw star senior Kaleigh Murphy go to the bench with two fouls, Coal Grove rallied to defeat the Vikings, 42-41.
Coach Nick Miller’s decision to play Murphy through the early foul trouble in the second quarter may have made the difference. Murphy and fellow senior Abbey Hicks found rhythm on the offensive end, leading the Lady Hornets (6-2) to the comeback victory. Murphy scored 19 points while Hicks added 17, including two free throws in the final seven seconds that stretched the lead to 42-38.
Sophomore Sophie Nichols had a game-high 24 points for Ripley (3-1) before fouling out late in the contest. Mckennan Hall added 12, including a three at the buzzer that set the final score.
COAL GROVE 0 15 16 11--42: Murphy 19, Ab. Hicks 17, Holmes 2, Harmon 2.
RIPLEY 11 7 11 12--41: Nichols 24, Hall 12, Baldwin 3, Ryan 1.
GREENUP COUNTY 51, RAVENSWOOD 48: Rachel Bush poured in 24 points as Greenup County rallied late to defeat AA No. 10 Ravenswood. The junior put the Lady Musketeers (4-1) on her back down the stretch, making free throws to seal the win.
The Devilettes (3-1) trailed into the fourth quarter before catching fire. Sophomore Hadleigh McGoskey and senior Libby Hall combined to make four 3’s in a quick burst that erased a nine-point deficit and put Ravenswood in the lead midway through the final quarter.
But Kennedy Taylor’s offensive rebounding prowess helped cold shooting Greenup County get multiple second chances down the stretch, and Bush made the Devilettes pay. A Ravenswood three-point attempt at the buzzer was off the mark. McGoskey had 18, Hall 11, and Emily Wratchford 10 in the loss.
GREENUP COUNTY 14 4 18 15--51: Bush 24, Taylor 8, Maynard 6, Frazier 5, Gammon 4, Spencer 4.
RAVENSWOOD 10 6 11 21--48: McGoskey 18, Hall 11, Wratchford 10, Mosser 7, Carroll 2.
WINFIELD 38, CHARLESTON CATHOLIC 26: The day’s first game got off to a slow offensive start, but free throw shooting the fourth quarter propelled Winfield past Charleston Catholic.
The Generals (2-0), ranked No. 7 in Class AAA, made those free throws in every way imaginable, including two banked in foul shots and one that hit the back rim flat and fell in.
While no one reached double figures, Winfield’s interior players were difficult for the AA No. 6 ranked Irish to handle. Sophomore post Kennedy Schilling led all scorers with nine points off the bench for the Generals. Winfield outscored Charleston Catholic, 15-3 in the final quarter. Annie Cimino led the Irish (2-1) with eight.
WINFIELD 7 2 14 15--38: Schilling 9, Dean 8, Oglesby 7, Taylor 6, Moore 4, Johnson 2, J. Briscoe 2.
CHARLESTON CATHOLIC 6 5 12 3--26: Cimino 8, Mullen 6, Skinner 5, Clark 4, Lucas 2, Kirby 2.