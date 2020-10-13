HUNTINGTON -- In the continuing game of football scheduling musical chairs, Wayne will have a seat this week.
The Pioneers (1-3) have scheduled Chapmanville (1-1) at home for a 7:30 p.m. home game on Friday.
The Tigers were scheduled to play Logan on Oct. 23, but that contest was canceled because the Wildcats program has been shut down for two weeks after a player tested positive for COVID-19. Rather than seek an opponent for that date, Chapmanville officials opted to fill this weeks opening with Wayne.
Chapmanville beat Wayne 7-6 last season for its first victory over the Pioneers in 15 seasons.
If nothing changes, by Saturday morning the Pioneers will have played three games in seven days, having lost 31-20 to Midland Trail on Friday and 34-14 at Lincoln County on Monday.
GREENUP GAME POSTPONED: Greenup County's football game Friday at East Carter has been postponed.
No makeup date has been determined.
PND ADDS GAMES: Portsmouth Notre Dame added two regular-season games to its schedule.
The Titans will play at Fairfield Christian on Oct. 23 and will entertain Huntington-Ross on Oct. 30.
Girls soccer
BOYD COUNTY 4, ASHLAND 0: Laney Whitmore scored two goals to help the Lions (8-3) pull away from the Kittens (6-5-1) in the 63rd District semifinals in Cannonsburg, Kentucky.
Olivia Parsons scored the winning goal in the 12th minute. Emma Borders made it 2-0 with a score in the 18th minute. Borders assisted Whitmore in the 55th minute and Whitmore set the score with an unassisted goal in the 73rd minute.
IRONTON ST. JOE 3, MINFORD 3: Two Whaleys couldn't beat one Knore as the Flyers and Falcons (6-5-3) played to a tie in Ironton.
Emma Whaley scored two goals and Bella Whaley one for Ironton St. Joe. Knore accounted for all of Minford's scoring as the squads traded goals throughout.
Emma Whaley put the Flyers ahead off an assist from Bella Whaley at 2:29. Knore tied it off a pass from Mychal Cron at 21:25. Bella Whaley scored 2:10 before halftime to give Ironton St. Joe a 2-1 lead at the break.
Sadie Hatfield assisted Knore at 59:34 to tie it. The Flyers regained the lead on Emma Whaley's goal off an assist by Addie Philabuam at 63:05, but Knore knotted the contest on a penalty kick at 72:19.
Riley Daniels made 11 saves for Ironton St. Joe. Nevaeh Porter made eight stops for the Falcons.
Boys soccer
ASHLAND 3, RUSSELL 2: The Tomcats (6-4-1) edged the Red Devils (1-10-1) in a 63rd District semifinal in Cannonsburg, Kentucky.
Ashland visits Boyd County Wednesday for the district title.
Drew Clark scored twice for the Tomcats. Ben Acuff's goal in the 63rd minute provided the difference.
Volleyball
HUNTINGTON-ROSS 3, SOUTH GALLIA 0: The Huntswomen topped the Rebels (4-12) 25-7, 25-12, 25-10 in Mercerville, Ohio.
MEIGS 3, BELPRE 1: The Marauders lost the first set, but took the next three to top the host Golden Eagles.
Belpre won 25-23, but Meigs came back with 25-15, 25-22, 25-14 sets. Mallory Adams scored 16 points for the Marauders. Andrea Mahr scored 11.