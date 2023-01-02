HUNTINGTON — Wayne ascended from No. 5 to No. 1 in the West Virginia Associated Press girls high school basketball poll Monday.
The Pioneers, 7-0 entering Monday's game at Ironton, received seven first-place votes and 88 points to top Class AAA. Ripley (8-0, 77) picked up one No. 1 vote. The Vikings visit Wayne at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Nitro (6-0, 74) and North Marion (3-1, 54) picked up the other No. 1 nods and were third and fourth, respectively.
Robert C. Byrd (4-1, 53), East Fairmont (6-1, 45), Logan (4-4, 33), Philip Barbour (2-3, 22), Fairmont Senior (1-6, 21) and PikeView (4-3, 16) rounded out the top 10.
In Class AAAA, Wheeling Park (7-1, 84) garnered seven first-place votes to place ahead of No. 2 Cabell Midland (6-1, 73), which earned two first-place votes. Morgantown (6-3, 71) picked up the other and ranked third. Huntington High (4-2, 68) was fourth and Spring Valley (8-1, 49) fifth.
University (6-2, 43), Parkersburg South (4-2, 24), Buckhannon-Upshur (5-1, 22), George Washington (2-2, 21) and Greenbrier East (6-2, 18) rounded out the top 10.
Wyoming East (7-0, 80, 8) topped Class A ahead of Parkersburg Catholic (4-1, 79, 1), Mingo Central (7-1, 57), Summers County (7-2, 56), St. Marys (4-3, 56), Williamstown (6-1, 53, 1), Chapmanville (6-3, 39), Petersburg (5-2, 36), Wheeling Central (5-1, 27) and Ritchie County (4-4, 13).
Cameron (7-3, 88, 7) was No. 1 in Class A. Tucker County (6-0, 80, 2) was second, followed by Doddridge County (4-2, 67), Webster County (5-1, 67), James Monroe (3-1, 54, 1), Greenbrier West (6-1, 40), Tug Valley (3-1, 33), Gilmer County (4-3, 26), Clay-Battelle (3-2, 20) and Tolsia (4-4, 18).
In the boys poll, Huntington High (6-0, 52) ranked fourth in Class AAAA, behind Morgantown (8-1, 100, 10), Parkersburg South (5-0, 89) and George Washington (6-0, 70).
Jefferson (3-2, 45) was fifth, followed by Greenbrier East (4-1, 38), Wheeling Park (6-0, 35), Spring Mills (6-1, 28), Cabell Midland (3-1, 27) and South Charleston (1-2, 22).
In Class A, Huntington St. Joe (4-2, 39) was sixth. James Monroe (7-1, 100, 10) is No. 1, ahead of Tucker County (2-2, 77), Webster County (7-0,74), Cameron (4-2, 61) and Pendleton County (3-3, 41) in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Tug Valley (2-4, 37), Doddridge County (4-1, 26), Greenbrier West (1-3, 24) and Clay-Battelle (3-3, 16).
In Class AAA, Shady Spring (3-3, 92, 2) was atop the poll. Fairmont Senior (6-0, 88, 6) was second, Logan (5-4, 66) third, Scott (5-1, 60) fourth and East Fairmont (7-0, 54) fifth. Elkins (4-2, 48) was sixth ahead of Ripley (6-0, 45, 1), Winfield (5-3, 22), North Marion (2-2, 18) and Herbert Hoover (3-5, 16).
Bluefield (4-0, 99, 9) topped Class AA. Williamstown (5-0, 84, 1) was second, followed by Ravenswood (5-2, 72), Chapmanville (6-1, 65), South Harrison (5-0, 60), St. Marys (5-1, 47), Poca (5-2, 39), Wheeling Central (3-3, 35), Wyoming East (4-1, 30) and Charleston Catholic (2-3, 16).
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.