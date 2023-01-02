The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Wayne ascended from No. 5 to No. 1 in the West Virginia Associated Press girls high school basketball poll Monday.

The Pioneers, 7-0 entering Monday's game at Ironton, received seven first-place votes and 88 points to top Class AAA. Ripley (8-0, 77) picked up one No. 1 vote. The Vikings visit Wayne at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Nitro (6-0, 74) and North Marion (3-1, 54) picked up the other No. 1 nods and were third and fourth, respectively.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

