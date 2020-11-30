WAYNE — With a clear head and renewed focus, Wayne girls basketball standout Alana Eves is ready to battle.
The Pioneers’ senior star had much to be thankful for during the Thanksgiving holiday last week after announcing her commitment to Alderson Broaddus University to continue her education and basketball career with the Battlers.
“It’s been a weight on my shoulders since I started the whole recruiting process,” Eves said. “I’ve been going to a bunch of different camps, making visits and trying to figure out where I wanted to go.”
Eves said the coaching staff made an immediate lasting impression and her decision also took into account that a few friends in the basketball community also chose the Battlers.
“When I made the visit, I felt like it was going to be the best place for me,” Eves added.
The Wayne senior had several offers on the table and completed a handful of visits but was met with the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic which delayed some visits and canceled others entirely.
Still yet, she said it never hindered her ability to make the best decision for the future of her academic and athletic career.
“It was always tough, but I still made visit even they had to be moved from when they were supposed to be. I really don’t think it had that much of an effect on me,” said Eves.
With her commitment locked up, her focus now turns to her senior season and making the most of the time left she has with the Wayne Pioneers.
“Even if (our season) is cut short, which it has been, now I can just play,” said Eves.
After less than a week of practice with her teammates to prepare for the upcoming season, an executive order from Gov. Jim Justice shut things down until at least Jan. 11.
“I’m bummed about it, obviously, but our team has still been talking to each other and staying in touch. We’re still trying to make sure everyone is doing good.”
In the meantime, Eves’ preparation continues without the ability to practice inside the school gymnasium, now reverting back to much of her offseason training routine.