Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20200218-hd-hhsgirls
Buy Now

Wayne’s Alana Eves (12) drives the ball in for a layup as the Huntington High School girl’s basketball team takes on Wayne High School on Feb. 17 in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | HD Media

WAYNE — With a clear head and renewed focus, Wayne girls basketball standout Alana Eves is ready to battle.

The Pioneers’ senior star had much to be thankful for during the Thanksgiving holiday last week after announcing her commitment to Alderson Broaddus University to continue her education and basketball career with the Battlers.

“It’s been a weight on my shoulders since I started the whole recruiting process,” Eves said. “I’ve been going to a bunch of different camps, making visits and trying to figure out where I wanted to go.”

Eves said the coaching staff made an immediate lasting impression and her decision also took into account that a few friends in the basketball community also chose the Battlers.

“When I made the visit, I felt like it was going to be the best place for me,” Eves added.

The Wayne senior had several offers on the table and completed a handful of visits but was met with the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic which delayed some visits and canceled others entirely.

Still yet, she said it never hindered her ability to make the best decision for the future of her academic and athletic career.

“It was always tough, but I still made visit even they had to be moved from when they were supposed to be. I really don’t think it had that much of an effect on me,” said Eves.

With her commitment locked up, her focus now turns to her senior season and making the most of the time left she has with the Wayne Pioneers.

“Even if (our season) is cut short, which it has been, now I can just play,” said Eves.

After less than a week of practice with her teammates to prepare for the upcoming season, an executive order from Gov. Jim Justice shut things down until at least Jan. 11.

“I’m bummed about it, obviously, but our team has still been talking to each other and staying in touch. We’re still trying to make sure everyone is doing good.”

In the meantime, Eves’ preparation continues without the ability to practice inside the school gymnasium, now reverting back to much of her offseason training routine.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook @HDcreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.