Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON -- Wayne High School football seniors Ethan Bowens and Nathan Beller were named to the All-Cardinal Conference football team.

Bowens made the first team as a linebacker/running back. Beller is a two-way lineman.

The first unit also included, from Chapmanville, Evan Plumley and Jaxson Turner; from Herbert Hoover, Hunter Bartley, Devin Hatfield and Andrew Rollyson; from Logan, Aiden Slack and Corey Townsend; from Nitro, Trevor Lowe and Caleb Allawat; from Poca, Ethan Payne, Toby Payne and Dillon Taylor; from Scott, Dane Messer and Klay Matthews; from Sissonville, Jackson Foster, Dylan Griffith and Stevie Carpenter; and from Winfield, John Covert and Carson Crouch.

Wayne junior quarterback/defensive back Preston Childs and junior running back/safety Levi Gilkerson made the second team. He was joined on the squad by Chapmanville's Brody Dalton and Preston Smith; Herbert Hoover's Jacob Burns, Nick Grayam and Brock Truman; Logan's Jordan Hayes and Cameron Hensley; Nitro's Ethan Lacy and Joseph Udo; Poca's Jay Cook, A.J. Dunbar and Gabe Keech; Scott's Kyle Matthews and Cody Nantz; Sissonville's Braeden Murray, Nick Haning and Seth Patton; and Winfield's Carter Perry and Jaxson Cunningham.

The Pioneers' Chris Frye and Ben Mills earned honorable-mention honors, as did  Chapmanville's Josh Atwood, Elijah Stollings and Caleb Whitt; Herbert Hoover's Zach Paxton and Brayden Rollyson; Logan's Makiah Adams and Kolton Goldie; Nitro's Luke Boggs and Elijah Thompson; Poca's Timothy May and Ethan Miller; Scott's Cooper Martin and Gavin Sutphin; Sissonville's Jacob Carter, Ethan Wiseman and Tyler Young; and Winfield: Caden Beam and Ethan Young.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.