HUNTINGTON -- Wayne High School football seniors Ethan Bowens and Nathan Beller were named to the All-Cardinal Conference football team.
Bowens made the first team as a linebacker/running back. Beller is a two-way lineman.
The first unit also included, from Chapmanville, Evan Plumley and Jaxson Turner; from Herbert Hoover, Hunter Bartley, Devin Hatfield and Andrew Rollyson; from Logan, Aiden Slack and Corey Townsend; from Nitro, Trevor Lowe and Caleb Allawat; from Poca, Ethan Payne, Toby Payne and Dillon Taylor; from Scott, Dane Messer and Klay Matthews; from Sissonville, Jackson Foster, Dylan Griffith and Stevie Carpenter; and from Winfield, John Covert and Carson Crouch.
Wayne junior quarterback/defensive back Preston Childs and junior running back/safety Levi Gilkerson made the second team. He was joined on the squad by Chapmanville's Brody Dalton and Preston Smith; Herbert Hoover's Jacob Burns, Nick Grayam and Brock Truman; Logan's Jordan Hayes and Cameron Hensley; Nitro's Ethan Lacy and Joseph Udo; Poca's Jay Cook, A.J. Dunbar and Gabe Keech; Scott's Kyle Matthews and Cody Nantz; Sissonville's Braeden Murray, Nick Haning and Seth Patton; and Winfield's Carter Perry and Jaxson Cunningham.
The Pioneers' Chris Frye and Ben Mills earned honorable-mention honors, as did Chapmanville's Josh Atwood, Elijah Stollings and Caleb Whitt; Herbert Hoover's Zach Paxton and Brayden Rollyson; Logan's Makiah Adams and Kolton Goldie; Nitro's Luke Boggs and Elijah Thompson; Poca's Timothy May and Ethan Miller; Scott's Cooper Martin and Gavin Sutphin; Sissonville's Jacob Carter, Ethan Wiseman and Tyler Young; and Winfield: Caden Beam and Ethan Young.