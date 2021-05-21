WAYNE — In her high school cafeteria, surrounded by friends and family, Alana Eves realized a dream.
The Wayne girls basketball standout officially signed to continue her academic and athletic career at Alderson Broaddus University in Philippi, West Virginia.
Trading in a wardrobe filled with red and black for yellow and navy blue is a big change, but, while sporting a pair of new yellow and white Nikes for the special occasion, Eves said the day was something she has worked toward since she first picked up a basketball.
“I feel really accomplished and there’s a weight off my shoulders. Not even just throughout high school, but for my entire basketball career, this is what I’ve been working to do,” Eves said.
For four years at Wayne, she was coached by Wade Williamson, who has helped build the Pioneers into a perennial threat in their class, having played in both AA and AAA. Eves was part of a senior class that won 77 basketball games and appeared in two state tournaments.
Williamson took the occasion to reflect on Eves’ work ethic, which he says attributed directly to her personal accolades and the team’s success.
In addition to her team’s success, Eves raked in the personal awards, too. Though a COVID-19-shortened season may have kept her from reaching the 1,000-point milestone, she was named to the All-Cardinal Conference team in consecutive years and landed on the All-State team twice in her four high school seasons.
Her success allowed her the opportunity to continue her playing career, but simply getting to play college ball isn’t enough for Eves, who said she is already looking forward to arriving on campus and working with her new teammates and coaching staff.
“I’m not done working. I don’t want to go to college and not perform well. I’m going there to work,” she said.
Eves said the minute she stepped on campus in Philippi, she felt welcomed by the coaching staff and the rest of the team, making it an easy choice to join the Battlers.
“It wasn’t like any other college I’ve been to,” said Eves.
VAN KEUREN TO ALICE LLOYD: Rock Hill baseball standout Nick Van Keuren signed with Alice Lloyd College.
The middle infielder chose the Pippa Passes, Kentucky, school over several offers. He said he looks forward to again being teammates with former Redmen star Logan Hankins, who helped the Eagles to the National Christian Colleges Athletic Association national tournament this season.
Van Keuren said he plans to major in sports management.
“It was nice,” Van Keuren said of Alice Lloyd. “Logan talked me into visiting. It was a smaller facility like home.”