WAYNE, W.Va -- Wayne High School football standout Austin Richards signed with Bethany College.
Richards, 5-foot-11, 260 pounds, played center and defensive tackle for the Pioneers.
"I love, football," Richards said. "I am hardworking, dependable and driven. What makes me different from other recruits is my willingness to always “do better” in anything I do."
LEWIS TO TRANSYLVANIA: Boyd County volleyball star Morgan Lewis signed with Transylvania University in Lexington, Kentucky.
The 5-8 Lewis made 290 kills for a 40.3 percentage last season. She made 614 kills in her career, with 284 digs, 136 aces and 79 blocks. She had a 19.1 ace percentage and 93.3 serve percentage as a senior.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
