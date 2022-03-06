WAYNE — Wayne High School track star Emily Williamson will be trading in her red and black for kelly green next fall when she hits the ground running for Marshall University.
Williamson made it official last week during a ceremony with friends, family and school staff.
Wayne High School track coach Jeanette Rutherford said she knew Williamson had something special as soon as her freshman year.
“We saw what she was able to do on the track,” Rutherford said. “Due to COVID, she missed sophomore year, but she came in last year and really showed what her abilities were.”
Rutherford said she can’t wait to see what is in store for the future.
“Her signing with Marshall is very exciting, she could have gone a lot of places, a lot of schools were looking at her, so her going to a D1 level gives her tons of potential,” she said. “We are excited to see what she has to do for her senior year and then at MU following. The pressure is off, she’s already made it, so now it’s just about her and her goals for her season.”
Williamson said Marshall was definitely a future goal, but not necessarily for track until after she had run for a while.
“I’ve always seen myself going to MU, it’s closer to home, family and friends,” she said. “At first (running in college) wasn’t my goal. I started running my seventh grade year just wanting to have fun with my friends. My junior year of high school was when it clicked with me that I may really have a shot at running in college.”
Before donning the green and white, Williamson is focusing on her senior season.
“First and foremost my goal is to finish my high school career hopefully at states with some podium finishes,” she said. “I hope to break my PR times this season. I’m focused on my senior track season and my awesome team.”
Hudson signs with UC
ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Casey Hudson loves animals, cats, dogs and now Eagles.
The Fairland High School defensive end signed to play football with the University of Charleston last week. He chose the Eagles over offers from Alderson Broaddus and Marietta.
“I’m excited to get started, meet new people and show who I am,” Hudson said. “It’s nice my mom can see me play. Charleston has the best variety of things to do to keep me busy. They’re the best football team of those three and that was part of what made my decision.”
Hudson said he plans to major in politic science with an eye toward criminal justice.
“They’re really good at football,” Hudson said of UC. “ I expect to be redshirted my first year and get beefed up, then get some playing time before starting. I’d like to get any playing time I can to get on the field.”
Hudson is 6-foot-3, 230 pounds and runs a 5.1-second 40-yard dash. A strong pass rusher, he helped the Dragons to a 10-2 record and the third round of the Division VI playoffs last season.
Hudson said he prayerfully considered where to play college ball.
“It’s really important to me,” Hudson said. “I pray every day and try to keep God with me always. I need a leader to keep me on the straight and narrow.”
Fairland coach Melvin Cunningham said he is thrilled Hudson will play college football.
“I think he’s the best lineman in our league,” Cunningham said of Hudson.
Additonal signings
Coal Grove basketball star Trevor Hankins signed with Midway University.
Rock Hill shot put and discus thrower Lane Smith signed with Muskingum University.