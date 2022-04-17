PARKERSBURG — Noah Waynick took high-point honors to lead Huntington High School’s boys track team to a victory in the Russ Parsons Invitational Saturday.
Waynick scored 32.5 of the Highlanders’ 172 points.
“I go out and run, jump and do my thing,” Waynick said after being asked if he expected to be the high-point performer. “We’re getting better as the year goes on. I’m in midseason form for everything but the 300s. I can still get a little bit more in shape.”
Cabell Midland finished second with 135 points, followed by George Washington and Akron Buchtel each with 66, Parkersburg 56, Wahama 21, Caldwell 14, Russell 10, Parkersburg South 8, Greenbrier East 4 and Calhoun County 1.
Waynick won the 110-meter hurdles in 15.6 seconds, edging teammate Donovan Garrett’s time of 16.19. Waynick won the 300-meter hurdles in 41.7, just ahead of Highlander Scout Arthur, who ran 42.71. Waynick also won the high jump with a leap of 6 feet, 3 inches.
Other Highlanders who won included Emirh White in the 200-meter dash in 23.3 and Nakyin Harrell in the long jump at 20-3. Huntington also won the 4x100-, 4x200- and shuttle hurdle relays.
Cabell Midland winners were Mason Moran in the 400 in 52.86, Cooper Gibson the 800 in 2:00.47, Tristan Blatt the 1,600 in 4:49.42 and the 4x400 relay team.
Big Walnut High of Sunbury, Ohio, won the girls title with 104 points, nipping Huntington by four points. Parkersburg was third with 90, ahead of Cabell Midland 76.33, Akron Buchtel 69, Caldwell 42, George Washington 39, Greenbrier East 24, Calhoun County 8, and Wahama 2.38.
Huntington’s Ciera Thacker won the 100 in 12.84 and teammate Kylie Newman took the 3,200 in 12:22.03. Jaela Hawkins won the high jump, going 4-8. The Highlanders also won the 4x100 in 52.09
Cabell Midland’s Emma Flynn won the 1,600 in 5:45.27, topping teammate Kate Meek by 3.14 seconds. The Knights also won the 4x800.
Damya Barker of Akron Buchtel was the high-point performer, with 32.5. She also set a meet record in the 100-meter hurdles in 14.61, topping the mark of 14.95 set by Courtney Ponder, also of Buchtel.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
