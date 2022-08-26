Coal Grove’s Chase Hall (21) speeds up field on a carry against Fairland during a Division VI, Region 23 playoff semifinal football game on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium in Proctorville.
Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch
Coal Grove’s Chase Hall drags Berne Union defenders as they attempt to tackle him during a high school football game in 2021 at Patterson Field in Coal Grove, Ohio.
Football in the Ohio Valley Conference often comes down to who will finish second to Ironton.
With one of the most experienced squads in the league, Coal Grove may stake an early claim for that distinction and will look to challenge Ironton with 53 players on a roster that features nine returning starters on offense and eight on defense.
“Experience is a strength this year, for sure,” Lucas said. “With a year under their belt, the kids know what they’re in for.”
Chase Hall returns to lead the Hornets’ backfield. The senior, who has an offer to play at West Virginia State, churned out 1,600 yards as a junior and will be a leader on both sides of the ball, according to Lucas.
Juniors Steven Simpson and Gavin Gipson all started at running back for Lucas in 2021 and have returned for this season.
Lucas said Gipson, along with fellow juniors Landon Roberts and Kaleb Sullivan, will serve as wingbacks with Roberts a returning starter from 2021. Sophomore Joey Scarberry will also see time there.
The offensive backfield also gets junior Whyatt Manning returning at quarterback.
“We feel like we got four or five guys back there at the varsity level that can go out and do some damage,” Lucas said.
Brennan Meadows, a returning starter at center, anchors an offensive line that features multiple players with varsity-level game experience.
Junior Caleb Huff has been competing for the job at center while seniors Eli Bazell and Landon Webb will start as guards with juniors Brett Klaiber and Garrett Hankins serving as backups. Lucas said all will see time at guard this season.
Senior Dustin Lunsford, a three-year starter, and junior Zack Delawder both return to their offensive tackle spots with senior Garrin Yates adding depth.
“The other kid that will be fighting for playing time there — he’s had a fantastic spring and summer — is C.J. Pemberton,” Lucas said. “C.J. is going to be a sophomore and he’s about 6-5, 280 pounds. He’s a nice athlete, a nice player.”
One key position for Lucas to fill is tight end.
Perry Kingery, a two-year starter for the Hornets at tight end, graduated, leaving an open competition to fill the spot in 2022.
Lucas said freshman Caden Turner is the leading option to take over there.
On the other side of the ball, Lucas is hoping a year of experience will pay off for a defense that surrendered 29.0 points per game in 2021.
Lunsford is a returning starter along the defensive front and Klaiber started on the defensive side “most of the year,” Lucas said.
Pemberton, Delawder, Meadows, Yates, Bazell and Huff will give the coach depth along the defensive line with Huff being a returning starter.
Scarberry, who started at defensive end as a freshman in 2021, will move to linebacker for the Hornets where he will join returning starters Hall and Simpson.
“To be honest, those guys are interchangeable,” Lucas said.
The defensive backfield will feature returning starters in Roberts and Manning; Murphy, Bloomfield and Sullivan will provide depth.
In addition to his running back and linebacker duties, Hall will handle punting duty for Lucas. Senior John Turner will be the kicker for Coal Grove, which finished 5-5 last season.
