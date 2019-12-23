TAMPA, Florida — It appears that Mother Nature is wanting to get in on the 2019 college football bowl action, too.
Many of the early games within college football’s bowl landscape have been played in less-than-favorable conditions with a massive front moving through the southeastern part of the United States.
It appears that Marshall’s matchup with UCF at 2:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon will be no different as the stall of a system has raised the likelihood of rain from 40 percent on Thursday to 70 percent on Monday afternoon.
One telling sign that weather may be an anticipated factor is that the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl canceled many of its events involved with the Fan Invasion due to the threat of inclement weather.
Some of those events included the Lawn Mower Rides provided by sponsor Bad Boy Mowers, the OnBikes Green Machine Races and Ice Skating.
The location of the Fan Invasion has also been changed from outdoor parking lot 6D at Raymond James Stadium to the South Plaza from within Raymond James Stadium known as Bucs Beach, located near the Ticket Plaza.
“We do apologize for these late, weather-related changes, but we’ll still be out at the South Plaza at 11:00 a.m. tomorrow ready to kick off Gasparilla Bowl Game Day,” the bowl’s Twitter account announced following the list of changes.
The inclement weather started to show itself late Saturday evening, but settled in on Sunday with rains starting around 1 p.m. and never really subsiding with a system that gained strength as the day went along.
That inclement weather also forced the cancellation of the Team Pep Rally, which was scheduled for 4 p.m. at Ulele restaurant, which is located down by Riverwalk on the Hillsborough River.
At the event, both teams were going to be on-hand inside the restaurant while both bands were going to make their way down Riverwalk and stop outside to play the team’s fight songs and get the crowd inside going.
While the afternoon rain was only expected to bring a quarter-inch, the evening and overnight hours were expected to dump nearly a full inch of precipitation on the Tampa area.
Monday’s forecast calls for clouds in the early morning, but scattered showers with potential strong rainfall in the afternoon hours, which could play into the game just as the 2018 version that Marshall won 37-20 over South Florida.
Each of Marshall’s last two contests have been played in strong weather conditions — the Herd’s loss to Charlotte which knocked them out of first place in Conference USA’s East Division and the 30-27 overtime win over FIU on Senior Day.
If there is one good aspect to the weather, it is that the weather could potentially slow the vaunted offense of UCF, which comes in ranked No. 4 overall nationally in total offense and No. 6 nationally in scoring offense.