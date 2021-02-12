The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON -- Icy weather caused several Tri-State teams to postpone or cancel sporting events Friday,

Boys basketball games changed included, Chesapeake at South Point, postponed until 2:30 p.m., Saturday; Boyd County at West Carter postponed; Symmes Valley at New Boston postponed until Tuesday; and Gallia Academy at Rock Hill, postponed.

Girls basketball games altered include, Lewis County at Ashland, postponed to 2:30 p.m. Saturday; and the 16th Region All "A" Classic championship featuring Raceland and West Carter postponed to noon Saturday.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.