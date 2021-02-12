HUNTINGTON -- Icy weather caused several Tri-State teams to postpone or cancel sporting events Friday,
Boys basketball games changed included, Chesapeake at South Point, postponed until 2:30 p.m., Saturday; Boyd County at West Carter postponed; Symmes Valley at New Boston postponed until Tuesday; and Gallia Academy at Rock Hill, postponed.
Girls basketball games altered include, Lewis County at Ashland, postponed to 2:30 p.m. Saturday; and the 16th Region All "A" Classic championship featuring Raceland and West Carter postponed to noon Saturday.