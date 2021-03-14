RIO GRANDE, Ohio -- A pair of local former high school stars playing at the University of Rio Grande earned River States Conference softball players of the week recently.
Outfielder Taylor Webb was named player of the week for Feb. 15-21.
Webb, a junior who starred at Symmes Valley, hit .583 across three games on the first weekend of the season. She was 7 for 12 with a double, a triple and a homer for a slugging average of 1.083. She also scored four runs and knocked in two.
Webb started out 2-for-4 in a win over Taylor (Ind.). She then was 3-for-4 with a double, homer and three runs in a win over Grace (Ind.). Webb was 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs in a loss to Cumberlands (Ky.).
Third baseman/catcher Kenzie Cremeens had a huge day to pick up player of the week honors for March 1-7.
The junior from Ironton High School was 6 for 7 with four extra-base hits in a doubleheader vs. Mississippi University for Women. She had two doubles, a triple and a home run and an .857 batting average. She also knocked in three runs and scored five times.
Cremeens started the day going 3 for 4 with a double and a homer in a 7-4 win. She then went 3 for 3 with a double, a triple, three runs and an RBI in the nightcap.