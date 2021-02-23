SOUTH POINT, Ohio — South Point (14-4) raced to an 18-2 lead and rolled to a 57-43 victory over Huntington-Ross (3-19) Monday night in a boys high school basketball Division III sectional tournament semifinal game.
The fifth-seeded Pointers entertain No. 12 seed Coal Grove at 7 p.m. Friday for the sectional title.
Austin Webb led South Point with 14 points and grabbed his 500th career rebound. Nakyan Turner scored 13, as did Mason Kazee. Luke Lewis paced the 28th-seeded Huntsmen with 11 points.
HUNTINGTON-ROSS 2 10 14 17 — 43: Free 2, Hurstskin 3, Howbell 2, McClosky 2, W. Brown 5, C. Smith 9, A. Smith 2, Stanburg 3. D. Brown 0, Luke Lewis 11, Marion 0, Black 4.
SOUTH POINT 18 22 17 11 — 57: Adams 2, Nakyan Turner 13, Jackson 3, Mason Kazee 13, Taylor 7, Austin Webb 14, Pegram 2, Runyon 2, Ermalovich 2, Sammons 4, Dornon 4.
COAL GROVE 66, LYNCHBURG-CLAY 58: Braxton Horn scored 15 points and Perry Kingery 14 as the host Hornets (8-9) to defeat the Mustangs (5-16) in a Division III sectional semifinal.
Coal Grove, the No. 12 seed, advances to the sectional championship game at 7 p.m. Friday at fifth-seeded South Point (14-4).
Tait Matney, who missed the previous three games with an injury, scored 11 points. Ian Waits led No. 21 seed Lynchburg-Clay with 26 points.
LYNCHBURG-CLAY 12 12 12 22 — 58: Waits 26, Miller 2, Shope 8, Binkley 8, Chisman 12, Bennington 2.
COAL GROVE 16 17 14 19 — 66: Easterling 0, Wheeler 5, Davis 0, Hicks 8, Hankins 5, Matney 11, Staton 8, Dillon 0, Horn 15, Kingery 14.
IRONTON ST. JOE 71, SYMMES VALLEY 44: The Flyers outscored the visiting Vikings 47-11 in the second half for a regular-season win at the Family Life Center.
Ironton St. Joe (11-6 overall, 8-4 Southern Ohio Conference) trailed 16-6 after one quarter and 33-30 at halftime before a comeback led by Jimmy Mahlmeister’s 24 points and J.C. Damron’s 23. Damron also snagged 10 rebounds. Drew Scherer led Symmes Valley (11-5, 8-4) with 14 points.
Both teams return to action in Division IV sectional tournament play, with the 16th seed Vikings playing host to No. 17 seed Eastern-Pike (4-15) at 7 p.m. Wednesday. On Saturday, the sixth-seeded Flyers are home to the winner of Wednesday’s game featuring No. 11 seed Fairfield (11-4) and 22nd-seeded Miller (0-19).
SYMMES VALLEY 16 17 6 5 — 44: Brammer 8, Leith 5, Ferguson 7, Beckett 4, Scherer 14, Strow 0, Patterson 0, Walsh 5, McComas 0.
IRONTON ST. JOE 6 24 25 22 — 71: Rowe 6, Whaley 2, Sheridan 6, Damron 23, J. Johnson 0, M. Mahlmeister 5, J. Mahlmeister 24, Weber 2, Salisbury 2, Rowe 0, Z. Johnson 0, Brown 0.
ADENA 55, ROCK HILL 32: The fourth-seeded Warriors (20-2) made 10 shots from 3-point range to defeat the 29th-seeded Redmen in a Division III sectional tournament semifinal in Frankfort, Ohio.
Logan Bennett led Adena, which will entertain No. 20 seed Meigs (5-8) at 7 p.m., Friday, with 20 points. Preston Sykes scored 12 points. Brayden Adams led Rock Hill (1-17) with 11 points.
ROCK HILL 6 4 12 10 — 32: Doddridge 0, Hankins 2, Murphy 2, Adams 11, Williams 0, Blagg 0, Johnson 4, Malone , Schwab 6, Smith 2.
ADENA 14 17 15 9 — 55: Throckmorton 5, McDonald 9, Garrison 4, Britton 0, Kerns 0, Bennett 20, Sykes 12, Chessbrew 0, Rawlins 0, Ater 0, Vickers 0, Shipley 5.
ALEXANDER 55, RIVER VALLEY 41: The 19th-seeded Spartans (9-1) upset the No. 14 seed Raiders (8-8) in a Division III sectional tournament semifinal in Bidwell, Ohio, to move on to Friday’s 7 p.m. championship game at Eastern-Brown (20-1).
Kyler D’Augustino led Alexander with 23 points. Zach Barnhouse scored 13. Jance Lambert paced River Valley with 23 points.
ALEXANDER 15 14 17 7 — 55: D’Augustino 23, Barnhouse 13, Houpt 9, Clark 4, Truax 3, Cain 2, Williams 1.
RIVER VALLEY 5 13 10 13 — 41: Lambert 23, Rhodes 9, Barber 4, Schultz 2, McGuire 2, Alderman 1.
MEIGS 62, WELLSTON 51: The 20th-seeded Marauders (5-8) upset the 13th-seeded host Rockets (9-9) in a Division III sectional semifinal.
Meigs plays at No. 4 seed Adena (20-2) at 7 p.m. Friday for the sectional title.
Coulter Cleland led the Marauders with 35 points. Andrew Dodson scored 13. Cyan Ervin scored 16 points to lead Wellston.
MEIGS 14 10 13 25 — 62: Cleland 35, Dodson 13, Hoover 6, Harrison 4, Stanley 2, Burnem 2.
WELLSTON 10 2 13 26 — 51: Ervin 16, Smith 9, Brown 9, Harmon 6, Riley 5, Brown 4, Kemp 2.
ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 60, GREENUP COUNTY 56: Stacey Jackson scored 31 points as the Royals (4-13) knocked off the Musketeers (4-11) at Stewart Gym in Ashland.
Luke Larsen scored 13 points for Rose Hill Christian. Chase Pennington grabbed 13 rebounds. Carson Wireman scored 16 points for Greenup County. Boone Gibson scored 12 points, Carson Sammons 11 and Trenton Hannah 10.
GREENUP COUNTY 11 11 20 14 — 56: Sammons 11, Hannah 10, Wireman 16, Barker 7, B. Gibson 12, J. Gibson 0, Hunt 0.
ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 15 9 18 18 — 60: Jackson 31, Akers 6, C. Pennington 7, Larsen 13, Coleman 2, L. Pennington 1, E. Jackson 0, Vanhoose 0, Justice 0.
JOHNSON CENTRAL 60, BOYD COUNTY 55: John King scored 11 points, all in the fourth quarter, to rally the Golden Eagles past the Lions in Summit, Kentucky.
Isaiah May and Cory VanHoose scored 15 points apiece for Johnson Central (14-1). Brad Newsome led Boyd County (9-4) with 12 points. Rheyce Deboard and Dawson Meade scored 11 points apiece.
JOHNSON CENTRAL 13 15 13 19 — 60: McKenzie 7, May 15, Rice 5, VanHoose 15, King 13, Lemaster 0, Sartin-Stone 0, Spriggs 0.
BOYD COUNTY 7 16 21 11 — 55: Newsome 12, Deboard 11, Meade 11, Webb 8, Gibbs 8, Ellis 0, McNeil 5, Walter 0, Hicks 0, Cumpton 0.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 78, FLOYD CENTRAL 64: Trenton Adkins scored 34 points to pace the Bulldogs (6-5) over the Jaguars (5-8) in Louisa, Kentucky.
LEWIS COUNTY 76, RACELAND 65: Kolby McCann scored 21 points and Logan Liles scored 20 and snatched 10 rebounds as the Lions (8-7) beat the host Rams (5-6).
Trey Gerike scored 19 points for Lewis County. Kirk Pence scored 28 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Raceland.
Girls
SYMMES VALLEY 55, NEW BOSTON 40: The Vikings clinched second place in the Southern Ohio Conference Division I by beating the Tigers in Willow Wood, Ohio.
Jenna Malone and Desiree Simpson each scored 10 points and pulled down 11 rebounds for Symmes Valley (12-7 overall, 11-2 SOC). Kylee Thompson scored 13 points. For New Boston (8-13, 7-6), Cadence Williams scored 13 points, Kenzie Whitley 12 and Cassie Williams 10.
NEW BOSTON 8 7 8 17 — 40: Cad. Williams 13, Easter 1, Whitley 11, O’Rourke 5, Cas. Williams 10.
SYMMES VALLEY 23 15 15 2 — 55: Malone 10, Lyons 9, Beckett 0, Ellison 5, Casteel 0, Simpson 10, Cade 0, Thompson 13, Gordon 0, Gothard 2, Klaiber 0, Ross 6.
GREEN 52, IRONTON ST. JOE 45: Kasey Kimbler scored 18 points, including the 1,000th of her career, to help the Bobcats defeat the Flyers in Franklin Furnace, Ohio.
Kame Sweeney and Anna Knapp each scored 11 points for Green (8-3). Bella Whaley led Ironton St. Joe with 23 points.
IRONTON ST. JOE 10 8 11 16 — 45: E. Whaley 4, B. Whaley 23, Blankenship 4, Sheridan 7, Damron 0, Unger 7, Daniels 0, Weber 0, Philabaun 0.
GREEN 13 12 20 7 — 52: Kimbler 18, Brown 9, Sweeney 11, Blevins 3, Knapp 11, Baldridge 0, Christian 0.
FLOYD CENTRAL 69, LAWRENCE COUNTY 60: Katie Jo Moore scored 27 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, issued seven assists and made five steals to lead the Jaguars (14-3) over the Bulldogs (10-8) in Louisa, Kentucky.
PAINTSVILLE 48, ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 45: Chloe Hannah and Emilea Preece each scored 19 points as the Tigers (9-4) edged the visiting Royals (11-7).
Bellamee Sparks led Rose Hill Christian with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Baylee Trimble scored 13 and 12 rebounds.
PAINTSVILLE 15 15 11 7 — 48: Helton 6, Maynard 3, Hannah 19, Curnutte 1, Preece 19, Chirico 0, Mulcahy 0.
ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 12 10 10 13 — 45: Karle 9, VanKeuren 4, B. Sparks 17, Stephens 2, Trimble 13, Newell 0.