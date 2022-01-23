WILLOW WOOD, Ohio -- Brayden Webb scored 12 points and pulled down 16 rebounds to lead Symmes Valley to a 68-52 victory over Rock Hill Saturday in boys high school basketball. Levi Best scored 17 points and Caden Brammer grabbed 10 rebounds for the Vikings (12-2). Noah Doddridge led the Redmen with 17 points. Owen Hankins scored 10.
On Friday, Brayden Webb scored 21 points, Ethan Patterson 12 and Best 10 as Symmes Valley beat Green 74-48 in Franklin Furnace, Ohio. Levi Sampson scored 16, Abe McBee 12 and Gabe McBee 10 for Green (6-7).
WHEELERSBURG 62, IRONTON 51: The Pirates (7-8) raced to a 21-10 lead and rolled by the visiting Fighting Tigers. Eli Swords scored 19 and Tyler Sommer 16 for Wheelersburg. Ty Perkins led Ironton with 17 points. Braden Schreck scored 14 and Ethan White 12.
COAL GROVE WINS TWO: The Hornets outscored Rock Hill 21-13 in the fourth quarter to break a 36-36 tie and win 57-49 Friday. Trevor Hankins led Coal Grove with 18 points. Owen Johnson scored 12. Owen Hankins scored 18 and Noah Doddridge 12 for Rock Hill. The Hornets (6-8) beat host New Boston 59-46 Saturday as Hankins, Johnson and Perry Kingrey scored 16 apiece. Grady Jackson scored 13 and Brady Voiers 12 for the Tigers (5-7).
SOUTH POINT DROPS TWO: Gallia Academy outscored the host Pointers 14-3 in the fourth quarter of a 48-39 win Friday to improve to 10-2 overall, 4-2 in the OVC. Zane Loveday led Gallia Academy with 13 points. Brody Fellure scored 10. Caleb Schneider paced South Point with 14 points.
On Saturday, Portsmouth West topped the Pointers 66-53 as Jesse Dixon scored 24 and Ryan Sissel 17. Caleb Schneider led South Point (9-6) with 24 points.
COVENANT 60, OVC 22: Tucker Lingenfelter and Sutton Roten each scored 10 points to pace the Eagles (4-7) by Ohio Valley Christian (1-8) in Gallipolis, Ohio. Austin Beaver led the Defenders with nine points.
BUFFALO 70, POINT PLEASANT 58: Calen Nutter scored 26 and Ian Thompson 14 for the Bison (5-7). Zach McDaniel led the homestanding Big Blacks with 15 points. Eric Chapman scored 14 and Zach Beckett 11.
MEIGS 68, RIVER VALLEY 62: The Marauders (7-4 overall, 4-1 Tri-Valley Conference), playing for the first time in 24 days, beat the visiting Raiders (2-11, 1-4) as Coulter Cleland scored 24 points and snagged 12 rebounds. Brayden Stanley scored 21 points. Jance Lambert scored 26, Mason Rhodes 17 and Kade Alderman 14 for River Valley.
Girls basketball
SPRING VALLEY 66, ST. ALBANS 39: Haleigh Crum scored 18, Dria Parker 14, Allie Daniels 13 and Hallie Bailey 12 as the host Timberwolves (8-5) defeated the Red Dragons (7-4). Daniels snatched 13 rebounds and Bailey 10. NyNy Pannell led St. Albans with 10 points.
SOUTH POINT 40, GALLIA ACADEMY 33: The Pointers beat the visiting Blue Angels despite being without three players, including leading scorer Karmen Bruton. Sarah Mitchell scored 14 points and Saratina Jackson 11 for South Point (6-6 overall, 4-5 OVC). Emma Hammond led Gallia Academy (3-14, 0-1) with seven points.
TOLSIA 48, UNION 24: Carrigan Salmons scored 15 points to lead the Rebels (11-1) in Glenhayes. Lindsay Cassell scored 10 for Tolsia. Allison Streets scored 12 for Union (5-3).