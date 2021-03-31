AID, Ohio -- Freshman lefthander Brayden Webb made a strong debut in helping Symmes Valley to a 10-4 victory over Rock Hill in high school baseball.
Webb struck out three, walked two and allowed four runs -- three earned -- on four hits to earn the win. He also went 2 for 2 with the bat. Devin Renfroe went 2 for 2 and Levi Best 2 for 3 for the Vikings, who rallied from a 1-0 deficit.
ROCK HILL 100 120 -- 4 7 0
SYMMES VALLEY 003 34x -- 10 8 1
Friend, Schwab (3), Pierce (4), McFann (5) and Kelley; Webb, Brammer (5) and Strow.
Hitting: (RH) Stevens 2B; (SV) Best 2-3, Brammer 3B, Niece 3B, Webb 2-2, Renfroe 2-2.
IRONTON ST. JOE 4, RIVER VALLEY 3: The Flyers scored single runs in the fourth and fifth innings to break a 2-2 tie and beat the Raiders in Bidwell, Ohio.
J.C. Damron went 3 for 3 for Ironton St. Joe (2-0). Mike Mahlmeister went 2 for 3 and pitched 1 2/3 innings to earn a save in relief of winner Blake Stuntebeck.
IRONTON ST. JOE 200 110 0 4 9 4
RIVER VALLEY 002 001 0 -- 3 5 3
Stuntebeck, M. Mahlmeister (6), and M. Mahlmeister, Stuntebeck (6); Harkins and Facemire.
Hitting: (ISJ) Damron 3-3, M. Mahlmeister 2-3; (RV) Harkins 2-3, Euton 2B.
WHEELERSBURG 7, IRONTON 2: The visiting Pirates scored four runs in the seventh inning to pull away from the Fighting Tigers.
Winning pitcher Brandon Horr was helped by Cooper McKenzie's and Mason Montgomery's two-RBI days. Eric Green went 2 for 4. Peyton Aldridge went 2 for 3 for Ironton.
WHEELERSBURG 110 100 4 -- 7 8 1
IRONTON 000 002 0 -- 2 7 4
Horr, Thomas (6) and catcher; Sloan, Wylie (4), Duncan (7) and Freeman.
Hitting: (W) Green 2-4 2B, McKenzie 2-3 2 RBI, Montgomery 2B 2 RBI; (I) Bias 2B, Aldridge 2-3.
Softball
SYMMES VALLEY 9, FAIRLAND 3: The Vikings turned two double plays and centerfielder Kelsi Gothard threw out two runners at the plate as the Vikings beat the Dragons at Jim Bailey Field in Rome Township, Ohio.
Emily Estep went 4 for 4 with two doubles and five RBI for Symmes Valley. Savannah Mart was the winning pitcher. Desiree Simpson was 2 for 4. Katie Pruitt went 2 for 4 for Fairland.
SYMMES VALLEY 202 121 1 -- 9 10 2
FAIRLAND 100 002 0 -- 3 7 3
Mart, Wells (6) and Carpenter; Bowen, Salyers (5) and M. Black.
HItting: (SV) Estep 4-4 2 2B, Simpson 2-4, Thompson 2B, Gothard 3B; (F) Pruitt 2-4.
BOYD COUNTY 6, PAINTSVILLE 1: Sara Bays struck out 11 and allowed four hits to lead the Lions by the host Tigers.
Emma Borders and Jacie Goad hit solo home runs for Boyd County (2-0). Megan Castle and Borders each went 2 for 3. Kyli Kouns stole three bases.
Girls basketball
NITRO 72, POINT PLEASANT 27: Baylee Goins scored 21 points to help the Wildcats (9-1) clobber the host Big Blacks.
Brooklyn Bowen and Taylor Maddox each scored 18 points for Nitro. Brooke Warner scored 12 points for Point Pleasant.
CHARLESTON CATHOLIC 54, LINCOLN COUNTY 50: The homestanding Irish rallied in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Panthers by nine points, to improve to 6-3.
Sydney Bolles led Charleston Catholic with 23 points. Hannah Rahin scored 13 points. Natalie Fouch paced Lincoln County (7-4) with 14 points. Kiaura Henderson pulled down 15 rebounds.
Boys basketball
WAHAMA 63, PARKERSBURG CATHOLIC 52: Sawyer Van Matre scored 16 points and snatched 16 rebounds to lead the White Falcons to a triumph over the homestanding Crusaders.
Josiah Lloyd scored 19 points for Wahama (3-8 overall, 2-6 Little Kanawha Conference). Ethan Gray scored 15. Parkersburg Catholic was led by Xavier Collie with 18 points. William Hart chipped in 16 points.
WAHAMA 14 19 11 19 -- 63: Lloyd 19, VanMatre 16, Gray 15, Roush 8, Zuspan 5.
PARKERSBURG CATHOLIC 8 12 13 19 -- 52: Collie 18, Hart 16, Lang 7, Sumney 4, Gill 4, McMinn 3.