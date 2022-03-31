Brayden Webb pitched a six-hit shutout to lead Symmes Valley to a 6-0 victory over Portsmouth Notre Dame in high school baseball Wednesday in Aid, Ohio.
Webb struck out six and walked none.
Levi Niece smashed a two-run home run in the third inning for the first runs of the game. The Vikings tacked on four runs in the fourth inning, with Caden Brammer driving in two with a single. Brammer finished 2 for 3.
WINFIELD 15, WAYNE 6: Kaleb Henson knocked in three runs and Brett Bumgarner and Quincy Miller two each as the Generals defeated the host Pioneers. Jaxson Cunningham and Dylan Kuhl each had two hits. Brayden Jackson drove in two runs for Wayne.
POINT PLEASANT 11, BUFFALO 10: Zander Watson smashed three hits to lead the Big Blacks to a come-from-behind victory over the visiting Bison. Zach Jordan and Connor Lambert each had two hits. Hunter Lilly drove in three runs and Hadyn Scott two. Cameron Wallace had two hits and three RBIs for Buffalo. Bryce Downey, Caleb Nutter and Carson Saunders had two hits apiece.
EASTERN-MEIGS 5, GALLIA ACADEMY 3: Brady Yonker struck out seven to help the Eagles (2-0) top the Blue Devils (0-1) in Reedsville, Ohio.
RIVER VALLEY 3, FEDERAL HOCKING 2: Brandon McGuire singled home Mason Rhodes and Caleb McGuire with one out in the seventh as the Raiders rallied to beat the Lancers in Stewart, Ohio. Owens smacked three hits. Garrett Facemire whiffed 10 to earn the win.
Softball
PND 8, SYMMES VALLEY 1: The Titans turned four Vikings errors in seven unearned runs in a triumph in Aid, Ohio. Kylie Thompson knocked in Lauren Wells, who went 3 for 4, to give Symmes Valley a 1-0 lead in the first inning, but Kaylyn Darden's grand slam in the third gave Portsmouth Notre Dame a lead it never lost. Kyndall Ford went 2 for 4 for the Titans.
SISSONVILLE 7, POINT PLEASANT 0: Gracleyn Hill and Abigail Bailey each homered to lead the Indians past the host Big Blacks. Taylor Oxley drive in three runs. Hill, Bailey, Kaya Hampton and MaKenzie Raines whacked two hits apiece.
LEWIS COUNTY 10, RUSSELL 0: Emily Cole went 2 for 2 with a grand slam and was the winning pitcher as the Lions walloped the Red Devils in Vanceburg, Kentucky. Cole struck out 15. Kayla Sullivan went 2 for 2.
