SOUTH POINT, Ohio -- At 6-foot-3, 145 pounds, Austin Webb wasn't going to play the post at any college.
The South Point High School basketball star realized as much and transformed himself into a 6-3, 175-pound senior shooting guard. The result was a full scholarship to West Liberty University. Webb signed with the Hilltoppers last week.
"Austin came in as a freshman as a skinny post player and we moved him to wing," Pointers coach Travis Wise said. "Now he's a full-blown shooting guard. He's worked hard on his game and excels in 3-point shooting. To go to the next level, he had to change his game."
Not that Webb's game was bad. He was one of the better centers in the Ohio Valley Conference before changing positions. Webb still remembers how to rebound, averaging 6.9 per game last season, good for eighth in the league. He led the conference in scoring with 21.1 points per game to help South Point to a 13-10 overall record and 9-5 mark in OVC.
Webb drew considerable college interest, including some walk-on offers from Division I schools, but opted for a full scholarship at Division II power West Liberty.
"I like their coach (Ben Howlett)," Webb said. "He's really a good guy. He's straight up with everything. I like that they have a good, winning program and they send a lot of players oversees, which is what I want to do, play overseas. I thought it was a good fit."
Webb said he hasn't decided on a major, but knows what he'll do on the court.
"They're going to play me as a guard," Webb said. "Pretty much what I'm doing right now. Run up and down the floor and shoot threes."
Webb needs two points to reach 1,000 for his career. He likely would have topped that milestone last season, but a groin injury, coupled with the flu that hospitalized him for two weeks and caused a 20-pound weight loss, ended his season early.
Webb said he is happy to have his college choice settled so he can concentrate more on team aspects of the season.
"This lets me focus more on this year and this season with our guys and try to change the district banner in there," Webb said, nodding toward the South Point gym.
Wise said Webb, No. 1 academically in his class, hasn't reached the pinnacle of his abilities.
"He's not content where he is," Wise said. "He's always trying to get better. He's a great kid who takes coaching well. He'd be in the gym at 6 a.m. He never misses a workout, he's a gym rat and character-wide he's as good as there is."