HUNTINGTON — College football coaches are big on not making any one date more important than another on their annual schedule.
In 2020, that philosophy is out the window.
All eyes are on Wednesday around the college football world because of the impact it may have on the 2020 season.
On Wednesday, the NCAA Division I Council is scheduled to finish its two-day summer meetings, which began on Tuesday, and the major topic of discussion is a proposal by the Football Oversight Committee, which outlines a preseason practice schedule for 2020.
Should the Division I Council approve that calendar, it could pave the way for college football to begin on time.
West Virginia University Athletic Director Shane Lyons is chair of the Football Oversight Committee and also sits on the Division I Council while Marshall Athletic Director Mike Hamrick is a member of the Football Oversight Committee.
During last week’s annual meeting, a calendar for summer athletic activity and preseason practice was finalized and agreed on for proposal to the Division I Council by the Oversight Committee.
Hamrick said the calendar continues the initiative of the committee, which is to re-institute football in the safest manner possible while providing ample time to prepare for the season.
“Coaches want to get their players back on campus as soon as possible, and this calendar is a good start,” Hamrick said.
One interesting aspect of the calendar is that it does not change the number of days within the acclimatization period (five days) or the number of preseason practices (25).
As the calendar is laid out, there is a total of eight weeks of required summer activities prior to first contests with six of those weeks including a full 20-hour compliment of countable athletically-related activities.
The summer athletic activities are broken down into two segments with the first starting 25 days prior to the first permissible preseason practice date, which is 29 days before the first contest.
The first segment includes eight hours of weight training, conditioning and film review — the latter of which cannot exceed two hours per week.
The second segment starts 14 calendar days prior to a school’s first preseason practice date and allows for 20 hours of countable athletically-related activities per week, but also limits teams to four hours per day.
During that two-week period, teams are allowed walk-throughs, which may include the use of a football, and meetings with players.
Of the 20 hours allowed during these weeks, no more than eight hours a week can be used for weight training and conditioning, no more than six hours a week can be used for walk-throughs and no more than six hours can be used for meetings, which includes film review, team meetings, position meetings and individual meetings.
Hamrick, who serves as Conference USA’s representative, said the feedback from within the league was all positive in regards to the plan.
“They want their kids in a safe and controlled atmosphere,” Hamrick said. “They also want to get them back for the mental health aspect, so that they have resources if there are needs present. Conference USA would be very happy if this model is passed.”
For many teams, the 2020 season is scheduled to start on September 5, which means that preseason practice would start on Aug. 7 (29 days prior to season-opener) with the five-day acclimatization period.
Based on that starting date, the summer access schedule for most FBS teams would be July 13, which is when the first segment would begin.
The second segment would begin 11 days later, which places it on July 24, leaving two weeks for non-contact summer access with walk-throughs and meetings, as has been discussed to help bridge the gap with many programs losing out on spring football.
For Marshall, however, that calendar is different.
Because Marshall faces East Carolina in a Week Zero contest on Aug. 29, NCAA rules permit those teams to start their calendar one week earlier than the other model.
That means, if the Division I Council approves the calendar, Marshall and other teams involved in Week Zero contests would start the first segment of summer access on July 6 with the second segment (walk-throughs with a football and meetings) starting on July 17.
Marshall’s 2020 preseason practice would then start on July 31, which is 29 days before the scheduled 2020 season opener at East Carolina on Aug. 29.
NCAA rules state that teams must allow for one day off per week, so the preseason practice rules remain that teams are allowed 25 practices within those 29 days prior to the season.